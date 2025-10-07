Juventus Vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Juventus Women enter after winning the Serie A Femminile and Coppa Italia double in 2024/25
Benfica Women have won five consecutive Campeonato Nacional Feminino titles and are unbeaten this season
The sides meet each other for the first time in the Champions League
Juventus Women and Benfica Women will face off on October 7 in their first-ever European meeting as the new season of the UEFA Women’s Champions League gets underway. The Bianconere are riding high after a dominant 2024/25 campaign that saw them claim both the Serie A Femminile and Coppa Italia, making it six league titles in eight seasons. They have already added the newly created Serie A Women’s Cup to their trophy cabinet after beating Roma in the final.
However, success in Europe has remained elusive for Max Canzi’s side. Since joining the competition in 2017, Juventus have never progressed past the quarterfinals and were eliminated at the group stage last season after finishing third in a pool that included Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Valerenga. They come into this clash aiming to erase the disappointment of a recent 0-0 draw with Sassuolo, where they failed to convert chances despite an xG of 2.25.
Benfica Women arrive in Turin with a winning pedigree of their own, having claimed five consecutive national league titles in Portugal. They have started the 2025/26 season strongly with two wins and a draw in their opening three matches, conceding just one goal.
They return to the continental stage after missing out last season, following a shock 3-2 aggregate defeat to Hammarby in the qualifiers, but hope to replicate their quarterfinal run from 2023/24.
Juventus Vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Head-To-Head
This will be the first meeting between Juventus Women and Benfica Women in the European competition.
Juventus Vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
The Juventus Women vs Benfica Women, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.