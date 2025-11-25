Ajax Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Bruised Giants Look For First Points Of The Season

Ajax vs Benfica Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the AJA vs SLB, Matchday 5 fixture at Johan Cruyff Arena on November 25, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Ajax vs Benfica live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5
Ajax vs Benfica Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/AFCAjax/slbenfica_en
Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between AFC Ajax and SL Benfica at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Ajax and Benfica, former European champions, remain the only two sides without a point in this season’s Champions League. At least one of these bruised giants will open their account tonight. Ajax’s last UCL match was a 3-0 loss to Galatasaray, with Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick. Benfica, meanwhile, won 2-0 in their previous league game and will look to continue their solid run of form tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Ajax vs Benfica football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Ajax vs Benfica LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Ajax vs Benfica, Matchday 5

  • Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

  • Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

  • Time: 11:15 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD

Ajax vs Benfica LIVE Score: Welcome!

It’s Champions League night, and we are ready with our live blog covering Benfica’s trip to Amsterdam to take on Ajax. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
