Ajax Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Bruised Giants Look For First Points Of The Season

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between AFC Ajax and SL Benfica at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Ajax and Benfica, former European champions, remain the only two sides without a point in this season’s Champions League. At least one of these bruised giants will open their account tonight. Ajax’s last UCL match was a 3-0 loss to Galatasaray, with Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick. Benfica, meanwhile, won 2-0 in their previous league game and will look to continue their solid run of form tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Ajax vs Benfica football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2025, 09:35:08 pm IST Ajax vs Benfica LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Ajax vs Benfica, Matchday 5

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 11:15 PM IST

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD