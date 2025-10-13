Slovenia Vs Switzerland LIVE Score: Starting XIs
Slovenia: Jan Oblak; Erik Janza, Jaka Bijol, Vanja Drkusic, Zan Karnicnik; David Brekalo, Timi MAx Elsnik, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Tomi Horvat; Danijel Sturm, Benjamin Sesko
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer; Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler;Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas
Sweden Vs Kosovo LIVE Score: Starting XIs
Sweden: Viktor Johansson; Victor Lindelof, Isak Hein, Gustaf Lagerbielke; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Yasin Ayari, Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall, Alexander Bernhardsson; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres
Kosovo: Arijanet Muric; Dion Gallapeni, Albian Hajdari, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Ilir Krasniqi; Florent Muslija, Leon Avdullahu, Veldin Hodza, Mergim Vojvoda; Vedat Muriqi, Fisnik Asllani
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group B LIVE Scores: Welcome!
All four teams in the group have varying chances of finishing top of the group, but leaders Switzerland can pretty much ensure automatic qualification with a win today and if Kosovo lose their clash.
With so much at stake, stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.