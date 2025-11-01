Sports

Memphis Grizzlies 112-117 Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Cup 2025: Luka Doncic Stars On Return

Luka Doncic had 44 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return after a three-game absence and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 on Saturday (November 1,2025) in the opening game of the NBA Cup for each team. Austin Reaves added 21 points for the Lakers and Jake LaRavia scored 13. It was Doncic’s 11th straight games of scoring at least 25 against the Grizzlies. Jock Landale and Jaylen Wells scored 16 points each to lead Memphis and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points. Ja Morant was held to eight points — going 3 of 14 from the field — and seven assists.

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) handles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Cup 2025: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) in the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Cup 2025: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) goes up to shoot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Cup Basketball Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) grabs a rebound over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., right, in the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Cup Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots ahead of Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) contend for control of the ball in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
Lakers Grizzlies Basketball
Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) handles the ball ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, back, in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
Grizzlies Lakers Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, right, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar, left, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr., center, in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
NBA Basketball Championship: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
