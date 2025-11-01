Memphis Grizzlies 112-117 Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Cup 2025: Luka Doncic Stars On Return
Luka Doncic had 44 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return after a three-game absence and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 on Saturday (November 1,2025) in the opening game of the NBA Cup for each team. Austin Reaves added 21 points for the Lakers and Jake LaRavia scored 13. It was Doncic’s 11th straight games of scoring at least 25 against the Grizzlies. Jock Landale and Jaylen Wells scored 16 points each to lead Memphis and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points. Ja Morant was held to eight points — going 3 of 14 from the field — and seven assists.
