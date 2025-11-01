New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: NZ Leave Tourists Reeling In Wellington | ENG 55/5 (12)

New Zealand Vs England, 3rd ODI: The English team is aiming to avoid a 3-0 whitewash, having already lost the series. Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs ENG match

New Zealand Vs England Live Score 3rd odi ball by ball commentary nz vs eng scorecard wellington
New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the second ODI. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand bowling first in third and final ODI in Wellington

  • Hosts bring in Devon Conway for injured Kane Williamson; England unchanged

  • BlackCaps have already sealed the series in their favour

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final one-day international between New Zealand and England at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday (November 1, 2025). The BlackCaps are eyeing a 3-0 whitewash, having already clinched the series 2-0.

The hosts cruised to a five-wicket win in the second ODI at Seddon Park, sealing the series in their favour with a game to spare. After bowling the tourists out for 175, thanks to Blair Tickner’s superb 4 for 34 on his return, the hosts chased down the target with 101 balls remaining.

Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs ENG match:

New Zealand Vs England, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwis made one change, with opener Devon Conway coming in for Kane Williamson, who was ruled out with a groin niggle. England played an unchanged side for the third straight game.

New Zealand Vs England, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand Vs England, 3rd ODI: Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

