New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Delays Toss In Hamilton As Covers Stay On

New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Delayed
Rain has arrived in Hamilton, and the main pitch is under covers. The larger sheets are being pulled across now as the drizzle turns steady. The delay means no toss yet, but with a bit of luck, and some help from the breeze, those dark clouds might soon drift away.
New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner.