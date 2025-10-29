New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Delays Toss In Hamilton As Covers Stay On

NZ vs ENG Cricket LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Catch play-by-play updates from the 2nd One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and England on Wednesday, October 29, at Hamilton, Seddon Park, right here

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
NZ vs ENG
NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI Live: New Zealand take on England in the 2nd ODI. X/BLACKCAPS
NZ vs ENG Cricket LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday, Oct 29. The BlackCaps lead the three-match series 1-0 thanks to their four-wicket victory in the first game at Bay Oval. Harry Brook's heroics went in vain but the ENG captain will want his troops to rally around and stage a fightback in Hamilton. Catch play-by-play updates from the 2nd One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and England on Wednesday, October 29, at Hamilton, Seddon Park, right here
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Delayed

Rain has arrived in Hamilton, and the main pitch is under covers. The larger sheets are being pulled across now as the drizzle turns steady. The delay means no toss yet, but with a bit of luck, and some help from the breeze, those dark clouds might soon drift away.

New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Squads

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner.

Published At:
