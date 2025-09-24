India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about India’s match against Nepal in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final: group fixtures, India squad, past results, and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final
The India U17 team players in training ahead of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 match against Nepal. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Nepal in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final on September 25

  • India topped Group B with nine points, remaining unbeaten

  • Nepal advanced from Group A, showcasing resilience despite a loss

India will face Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 25. The Blue Colts enter the knockouts unbeaten, having topped Group B with nine points courtesy of back-to-back victories over the Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Nepal advanced from Group A in second place. They secured a 2-0 win over hosts Sri Lanka, but were beaten 4-0 by Bangladesh. As a result, they will face the defending champions India, who won last year’s SAFF U17 title, their sixth, by beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.

Thursday’s fixture will be a repeat of last year’s encounter, when India and Nepal met at the same stage in 2024. At the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, the Blue Colts prevailed 4-2 after a dramatic contest.

Vishal Yadav scored twice in the second half before late goals from Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh and Hemneichung Lunkim sealed India’s progression to the final. Nepal fought hard, managing a goal through Subash Bam and benefiting from an own goal by Mohammed Kaif, yet India’s finishing power proved decisive.

India Vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be played?

Related Content
Related Content

The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?

The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

India Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Yumnam Maldino Singh.

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Abhishek, Gill Start Slow | IND 10/0 (2)

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

  4. OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  5. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

  5. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures