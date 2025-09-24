India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

India face Nepal in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final on September 25
India topped Group B with nine points, remaining unbeaten
Nepal advanced from Group A, showcasing resilience despite a loss
India will face Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 25. The Blue Colts enter the knockouts unbeaten, having topped Group B with nine points courtesy of back-to-back victories over the Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Nepal advanced from Group A in second place. They secured a 2-0 win over hosts Sri Lanka, but were beaten 4-0 by Bangladesh. As a result, they will face the defending champions India, who won last year’s SAFF U17 title, their sixth, by beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.
Thursday’s fixture will be a repeat of last year’s encounter, when India and Nepal met at the same stage in 2024. At the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, the Blue Colts prevailed 4-2 after a dramatic contest.
Vishal Yadav scored twice in the second half before late goals from Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh and Hemneichung Lunkim sealed India’s progression to the final. Nepal fought hard, managing a goal through Subash Bam and benefiting from an own goal by Mohammed Kaif, yet India’s finishing power proved decisive.
India Vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be played?
The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?
The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.
India Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025
Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Yumnam Maldino Singh.
Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.
Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.