India 3-2 Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Five-Goal Thriller To Top Group B

India's U17 team overcame Pakistan 3-2 in a thrilling SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match, with Rahan Ahmed scoring the winning goal in the 73rd minute

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Pakistan match report SAFF U17 Championship 2025
India's Dallalmuon Gangte celebrates after scoring against Pakistan in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India =defeated Pakistan 3-2 in SAFF U17 Championship 2025

  • Rahan Ahmed scored the decisive goal in the 73rd minute

  • India led 1-0 before Pakistan equalised with a penalty

India's U17 men’s national football squad triumphed over their rivals Pakistan with a 3-2 scoreline in a gripping SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match at Colombo’s Racecourse International Stadium on Monday, September 22, 2025. This hard-fought victory propelled India to the top of their group.

Substitute Rahan Ahmed delivered the winning goal in the 73rd minute, capping an enthralling five-goal thriller which saw the teams level at 1-1 by half-time.

Early Missed Opportunities For India

The match opened with even exchanges, yet India's side displayed greater composure. They aimed to exploit gaps behind the Pakistan defence through clever movement and precise passing. Dallalmuon Gangte created India's first clear opportunity, threading a neat through-ball to Kamgouhao Doungel. Saamar Razzak, Pakistan's goalkeeper, comfortably saved Doungel's subsequent effort.

India maintained their high press, forcing errors within the Pakistan backline. Razzak's momentary uncertainty nearly resulted in a goal when Gangte seized a poor clearance and attempted a lob over the stranded keeper. Razzak recovered swiftly, smothering the danger.

Pakistan responded by increasing their physical presence, seeking to disrupt India’s creative rhythm. A set-piece offered them a glimpse at goal, with Hamza Yasir attempting a snapshot amidst a goalmouth scramble. India's goalkeeper, Manashjyoti Baruah, remained alert and positioned himself well to block the shot.

Related Content
Related Content

India Lead, Pakistan Equalise Before Interval

India secured the breakthrough in the 31st minute, a moment of individual brilliance. Danny Singh Wangkhem dazzled on the flank, weaving past his marker before delivering a pinpoint ball to Dallalmuon Gangte. With ample time and space, Gangte fired a powerful strike into the net, giving India a well-deserved lead.

Just as India appeared to gain control, a defensive lapse proved costly. In the 43rd minute, Yasir’s darting run into the penalty area prompted a challenge from Thonggoumang Touthang. The referee awarded a penalty, and Muhammad Abdullah reliably scored from the spot, sending both teams into the interval level at 1-1.

Second Half Drama In India Vs Pakistan

India approached the second half with renewed attacking intent. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam tested the keeper with a dangerous free-kick. Ahmed also came close, connecting with a Gangte lay-off, but Razzak again denied him.

India's persistent pressure eventually yielded results in the 63rd minute. Touthang delivered a precise slide-rule pass through the Pakistan defence, allowing Wangkheirakpam to ghost in and slot the ball past the advancing goalkeeper, restoring India’s lead.

However, the game refused to settle. Seven minutes later, Muhammad Awais unleashed a speculative long-range effort. Baruah fumbled the ball, and the alert Yasir pounced on the rebound to equalise, making it 2-2. India's resolve remained strong.

In the 73rd minute, Azlaan Shah’s curling effort was parried by Razzak. Ahmed reacted quickest, shrugging off his marker and coolly slotting home the winner. India then expertly managed the final phase, securing a hard-fought and deserved victory.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK, SL Desperate To Bounce Back From Super Fours Setback

  3. Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement; Named In Both ODI And T20I Squads

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Doubles Down On Provocative Gun-Firing Celebration

  5. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Adani Defamation Case: Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s Appeal To Be Heard by District Court on September 23

  2. Arunachal Congress Criticises PM Modi Rally, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Public Funds

  3. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  4. Modi Unveils ₹5,100 Crore Development Projects In Arunachal, Criticises Congress For Neglect

  5. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

  5. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn