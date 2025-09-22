India =defeated Pakistan 3-2 in SAFF U17 Championship 2025
India's U17 men’s national football squad triumphed over their rivals Pakistan with a 3-2 scoreline in a gripping SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match at Colombo’s Racecourse International Stadium on Monday, September 22, 2025. This hard-fought victory propelled India to the top of their group.
Substitute Rahan Ahmed delivered the winning goal in the 73rd minute, capping an enthralling five-goal thriller which saw the teams level at 1-1 by half-time.
Early Missed Opportunities For India
The match opened with even exchanges, yet India's side displayed greater composure. They aimed to exploit gaps behind the Pakistan defence through clever movement and precise passing. Dallalmuon Gangte created India's first clear opportunity, threading a neat through-ball to Kamgouhao Doungel. Saamar Razzak, Pakistan's goalkeeper, comfortably saved Doungel's subsequent effort.
India maintained their high press, forcing errors within the Pakistan backline. Razzak's momentary uncertainty nearly resulted in a goal when Gangte seized a poor clearance and attempted a lob over the stranded keeper. Razzak recovered swiftly, smothering the danger.
Pakistan responded by increasing their physical presence, seeking to disrupt India’s creative rhythm. A set-piece offered them a glimpse at goal, with Hamza Yasir attempting a snapshot amidst a goalmouth scramble. India's goalkeeper, Manashjyoti Baruah, remained alert and positioned himself well to block the shot.
India Lead, Pakistan Equalise Before Interval
India secured the breakthrough in the 31st minute, a moment of individual brilliance. Danny Singh Wangkhem dazzled on the flank, weaving past his marker before delivering a pinpoint ball to Dallalmuon Gangte. With ample time and space, Gangte fired a powerful strike into the net, giving India a well-deserved lead.
Just as India appeared to gain control, a defensive lapse proved costly. In the 43rd minute, Yasir’s darting run into the penalty area prompted a challenge from Thonggoumang Touthang. The referee awarded a penalty, and Muhammad Abdullah reliably scored from the spot, sending both teams into the interval level at 1-1.
Second Half Drama In India Vs Pakistan
India approached the second half with renewed attacking intent. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam tested the keeper with a dangerous free-kick. Ahmed also came close, connecting with a Gangte lay-off, but Razzak again denied him.
India's persistent pressure eventually yielded results in the 63rd minute. Touthang delivered a precise slide-rule pass through the Pakistan defence, allowing Wangkheirakpam to ghost in and slot the ball past the advancing goalkeeper, restoring India’s lead.
However, the game refused to settle. Seven minutes later, Muhammad Awais unleashed a speculative long-range effort. Baruah fumbled the ball, and the alert Yasir pounced on the rebound to equalise, making it 2-2. India's resolve remained strong.
In the 73rd minute, Azlaan Shah’s curling effort was parried by Razzak. Ahmed reacted quickest, shrugging off his marker and coolly slotting home the winner. India then expertly managed the final phase, securing a hard-fought and deserved victory.