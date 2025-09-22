India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Blue Colts Seek To Top Group B Against Rivals

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Pakistan U17 Starting XI
Samar Razzaq (gk), Abdul Samad (c), Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Alam, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza, Shahid Anjum, Ibrahim Asif, Hamza Yasir, Mansoor Ahmad, Muhammad Essa, Muhammad Abdullah
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: India U17 Starting XI
Manashjyoti Barua (gk), Yumnam Maldino Singh, Indra Rana Magar, Shubham Poonia, Thanggoumang Touthang, Kamgouhao Doungel, Dallalmuon Gangte, Md Aimaan Bin, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Wangkhem Denny Singh
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Where To Watch?
The match between India U17 and Pakistan U17 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the match.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Welcome!
Good afternoon to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog between India and Pakistan. Both sides have won all of their group-stage matches so far and have booked their places in the knockouts, making this game a formality. However, whenever India face Pakistan in any sport and at any level, it’s always a highly-charged affair.
The kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.