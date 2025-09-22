India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Blue Colts Seek To Top Group B Against Rivals

The India U17 football team players celebrate after scoring in their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 match against Maldives. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B fixture between India U17 and Pakistan U17 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, September 22, 2025. The Blue Colts sealed their place in the semi-finals with a scratchy 1-0 win over Bhutan, with substitute Rahan Ahmed scoring the only goal of the game. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won 4-0 against Bhutan and 5-2 against Maldives, leading Group B on goals scored. A win tonight for India will take them to the top, giving a favourable draw in the semi-finals. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Pakistan U17 football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Sept 2025, 02:24:11 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Pakistan U17 Starting XI Samar Razzaq (gk), Abdul Samad (c), Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Alam, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza, Shahid Anjum, Ibrahim Asif, Hamza Yasir, Mansoor Ahmad, Muhammad Essa, Muhammad Abdullah

22 Sept 2025, 02:21:31 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: India U17 Starting XI Manashjyoti Barua (gk), Yumnam Maldino Singh, Indra Rana Magar, Shubham Poonia, Thanggoumang Touthang, Kamgouhao Doungel, Dallalmuon Gangte, Md Aimaan Bin, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Wangkhem Denny Singh View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball)

22 Sept 2025, 02:11:33 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Championship: Where To Watch? The match between India U17 and Pakistan U17 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the match. You can also follow the India vs Pakistan live score on Outlook India for free.