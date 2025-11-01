PAK Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Become Leading Run-Scorer In Shortest Format

Babar Azam has officially overtaken former India captain Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in Men's T20 internationals

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Babar Azam Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Become Leading Run-Scorer In The Shortest Format
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma to become the all time leading scorer Men's T20Is

  • He achieved this feat during Pakistan's 2nd T20I against South Africa

  • Check full list of most runs by batters in the shortest format

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam has become the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, overtaking former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Babar achieved the feat while scoring 11 from 18 balls in the second T20Is against South Africa in Lahore on Friday night.

A close look at the statistics of the top five T20 run getters gives a clear picture of why Babar Azam was sidelined from the Pakistan T20 side since December 2024 before he was surprisingly recalled for the South Africa series.

The statistics shows that Babar has now scored 4234 runs in 123 matches at an average of 39.57 but the telling stats are his strike and number of sixes hit as compared to the others in the list.

Babar has the lowest strike rate 128.77 and least number of sixes (73) hit in the list that has Rohit, Kohli, Jos Butler and Paul Sterling.

Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 140.89, hitting 205 sixes in his career. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has a strike rate of 137.04 and has hit 124 sixes.

Butler has a strike rate of 148.97 and he has smashed 172 sixes while Ireland's Sterling has a strike rate of 134.86 and has hit 133 sixes.

In T20 cricket, experts give more importance to strike rates and ability to hit sixes than batting averages.

When Babar was first dropped from the T20 side reasons given were his inability to have a higher strike rate and hit boundaries and sixes in demanding situations.

Most Runs By Batters In Men's T20 Internationals

PlayerMatchesRunsHighest ScoreStrike Rate
Babar Azam1304234121128.77
Rohit Sharma1594223122140.89
Virat Kohli1254188122137.04
Jos Buttler1443869101148.97
Paul Stirling1533710115134.86
Martin Guptill1223531105135.7
Mohammad Rizwan1063414104125.37
David Warner1103277100142.47
Muhammad Waseem913184112151.76
Aaron Finch1033120172142.53

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
