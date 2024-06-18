Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria

Kylian Mbappe also took to social media, seeing the bright side to his injury, with a post on X saying: "Any ideas for masks?"

France captain, Kylian Mbappe.
info_icon

France have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria on Monday but will not need surgery on the injury. (More Football News)

Les Bleus were able to hold onto a 1-0 victory over Ralf Rangnick's side, courtesy of a first-half own goal by Max Wober, who turned in Mbappe's cross.

However, the France captain was involved in an aerial collision with Kevin Danso, hitting his face on the defender's shoulder, and needed lengthy treatment before being forced off in the final minute of normal time.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Tuesday that Mbappe had broken his nose and would need to wear a mask for the rest of the Euros but no update was given on whether he would be available for their game against the Netherlands on Friday.

"He has returned to the base camp of the French team," the FFF said.

"He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately."

Mbappe also took to social media, seeing the bright side to his injury, with a post on X saying: "Any ideas for masks?"

The 25-year-old, who has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for France, is still yet to find the back of the net at the Euros.

He has had 18 shots at the European Championships without converting, while he registered 12 goals from 39 attempts at the World Cup.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
  2. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  3. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  4. As Novelist Arundhati Roy Faces Prosecution Under UAPA, What Lies Ahead?
  5. BJP Leaders To Meet At Rajnath Singh's House To Discuss Names For Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Speaker; PM To Move Motion On June 26
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  2. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  3. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  4. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Mother Made Clothes With ‘Limited Means’ For Protection Against Winter
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Series Win Against Visiting South Africa
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Gautam Gambhir Is Only Applicant For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach, To Be Interviewed Today: Report
  2. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  3. AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Check Results Online At 2 PM bie.ap.gov.in | Direct Link Inside
  4. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  5. Weather Wrap: Feels like 50 Deg C In Delhi, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  6. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  7. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  8. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024