Kylian Mbappe suffering a late head injury marred France's Euro 2024 victory over Austria as Didier Deschamps was left concerned about the Les Bleus star. (More Football News)
The Real Madrid-bound attacker sustained a blow to his nose after an aerial challenge with Austria's Kevin Danso before Mbappe was withdrawn on Monday.
France held on for a 1-0 victory in Dusseldorf to move level with fellow Group D leaders Netherlands, but Deschamps will have to sweat over Mbappe's fitness before facing Ronald Koeman's men on Friday.
"[His] nose is not good at all," the France head coach, who hit 100 wins in charge of his country with the victory over Ralf Rangnick's side, told reporters.
"Even if it's just the nose, it's the big negative point for us tonight."
Mbappe missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the second half as his wait for a European Championship goal continued.
The former Paris Saint-Germain man remains without a goal from a total of 18 shots in the tournament, while he has registered 12 strikes from 39 attempts at the World Cup.
Mbappe played the cross in for Max Wober's decisive first-half own-goal, however, as the centre-back's inadvertent error proved the difference in the pair's tournament opener.
France are the first European side at major tournaments (World Cup/Euros) to benefit from 10 own-goals, four more than any other side – Germany are the next best on six.
Deschamps was still satisfied with Les Bleus' work, though acknowledged their failure in front of goal.
"Happy with what the players did even if we missed opportunities to double the tally," he added. "It was not perfect but we were solid.
"We could have been more efficient offensively but it's good to start with a win.
"There's quality and talent but being solid and working together is also important. We're not going to be over-confident, but it's a good start."
N'Golo Kante was named as the Player of the Match after his efficient display in midfield, having only returned to the international setup for this tournament after a two-year absence.
No France player made more successful tackles than Kante's two (level with Jules Kounde), while the midfielder's pair of interceptions marked the most for Les Bleus.
"Everything was not perfect but we have the result we wanted, this is a good start," Kante said. "There are solid foundations, we have to be more efficient.
"It makes me happy to be back. Things have changed, makes it feels good to get back into this jersey."
The defeat ended a run of seven games without a loss for Austria in all competitions (W6 D1), while it was only their second reverse in their last 17 matches (W12 D3).
Yet former Manchester United boss Rangnick refused to point the blame at any of Austria's players.
"We are all very disappointed... we allowed France to go ahead, they didn't shoot their goal, it was an unlucky own goal by us," Rangnick said.
"I think no one can accuse the team of not being engaged enough, not running enough. They gave their everything.
"They didn't always make the right decisions with the ball. But it isn't easy, the French were aggressive, and played compactly and that wasn't a surprise."