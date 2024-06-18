Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Injury Leaves Deschamps Concerned After FRA's 1-0 Win Over AUT

The Real Madrid-bound attacker sustained a blow to his nose after an aerial challenge with Austria's Kevin Danso before Mbappe was withdrawn on Monday

Kylian Mbappe sustained a late nose injury on Monday
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe suffering a late head injury marred France's Euro 2024 victory over Austria as Didier Deschamps was left concerned about the Les Bleus star. (More Football News)

The Real Madrid-bound attacker sustained a blow to his nose after an aerial challenge with Austria's Kevin Danso before Mbappe was withdrawn on Monday.

France held on for a 1-0 victory in Dusseldorf to move level with fellow Group D leaders Netherlands, but Deschamps will have to sweat over Mbappe's fitness before facing Ronald Koeman's men on Friday.

"[His] nose is not good at all," the France head coach, who hit 100 wins in charge of his country with the victory over Ralf Rangnick's side, told reporters.

"Even if it's just the nose, it's the big negative point for us tonight."

Will Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe top the goalscoring charts in Germany? - null
Who Will Golden Boot At UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane Or Cristiano Ronaldo?

BY Stats Perform

Mbappe missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the second half as his wait for a European Championship goal continued.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man remains without a goal from a total of 18 shots in the tournament, while he has registered 12 strikes from 39 attempts at the World Cup.

Mbappe played the cross in for Max Wober's decisive first-half own-goal, however, as the centre-back's inadvertent error proved the difference in the pair's tournament opener.

France are the first European side at major tournaments (World Cup/Euros) to benefit from 10 own-goals, four more than any other side – Germany are the next best on six.

Deschamps was still satisfied with Les Bleus' work, though acknowledged their failure in front of goal.

"Happy with what the players did even if we missed opportunities to double the tally," he added. "It was not perfect but we were solid.

"We could have been more efficient offensively but it's good to start with a win.

"There's quality and talent but being solid and working together is also important. We're not going to be over-confident, but it's a good start."

N'Golo Kante was named as the Player of the Match after his efficient display in midfield, having only returned to the international setup for this tournament after a two-year absence.

No France player made more successful tackles than Kante's two (level with Jules Kounde), while the midfielder's pair of interceptions marked the most for Les Bleus.

"Everything was not perfect but we have the result we wanted, this is a good start," Kante said. "There are solid foundations, we have to be more efficient.

"It makes me happy to be back. Things have changed, makes it feels good to get back into this jersey."

The defeat ended a run of seven games without a loss for Austria in all competitions (W6 D1), while it was only their second reverse in their last 17 matches (W12 D3).

Yet former Manchester United boss Rangnick refused to point the blame at any of Austria's players.

"We are all very disappointed... we allowed France to go ahead, they didn't shoot their goal, it was an unlucky own goal by us," Rangnick said.

"I think no one can accuse the team of not being engaged enough, not running enough. They gave their everything.

"They didn't always make the right decisions with the ball. But it isn't easy, the French were aggressive, and played compactly and that wasn't a surprise."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: India Has More Nuclear Warheads Than Pak, Says Report; 9 Dead In Kanchanjunga Express Mishap
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  4. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
  5. Unseen And Uncounted: The True Cost Of Heatwaves In India
Entertainment News
  1. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
  2. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  3. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  4. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  5. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. WI Vs AFG: West Indies Script History, Become First Team To Register Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup
  2. Today World Sports News Live: West Indies Take On Afghanistan In T20 World Cup; Portugal Vs Czech Republic In Euro 2024 Clash
  3. Scotland At Euro 2024: Angus Gunn Acknowledges SCO's Germany Failure But Aims For Response
  4. Karun Duggal: 'Didn't Violate Guidelines, But AICF Still Banned Me,' Seeks Compensation
  5. Euro 2024: Romania Crush War-Torn Ukraine 3-0, End 24-Year-Old Victory Drought
World News
  1. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
  2. Extreme Weather Events In 2024: The New Normal?
  3. Watch: Kanye West Surprises Fans With Wangmania Wrestling Event Appearance In Tokyo, Japan
  4. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
  5. Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s