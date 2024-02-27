Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes An Obscene Gesture After Rival Fans Taunt Him With Lionel Messi Chants; Could Face Suspension

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in hot water after he is reportedly being investigated for making an alleged offensive gesture while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. (More Football News)
Footage on social media appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. The incident occurred on Sunday after Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2.
While the incident was not captured by television cameras, criticism of the 39-year-old Portugal striker has been swift. Local media reports say the Saudi Arabia Football Federation has opened an investigation.
The former Real Madrid start could also face a suspension. Al Nassr's next match is on Thursday.
Earlier, the Portuguese star had guided Al-Nassr through to the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Champions League when they defeated Al Fayha 2-0 to progress 3-0 on aggregate.
The Saudi Pro League side won the first leg 1-0 thanks to CR7's goal nine minutes from normal time. In the second leg, Al-Nassr took the lead through Otavio. He then headed home from close range to score in his successive game for the club.
Ronaldo, who moved to the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, has a league-leading 22 goals.