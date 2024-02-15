Elber put Yokohama ahead after 18 minutes and Kota Watanabe added a second six minutes later. Bangkok hit back through Nitipong Selanon and then Palestinian international Mahmoud Eid leveled in the second minute of added time.

In an all-South Korean game, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 with a goal in each half from Hernandes and Ahn Hyeon-beom.