Sports

AFC Asian Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers His First Goal Of 2024

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has now scored a club goal in 23 straight calendar years, going back to 2002

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 15, 2024

Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: AP
info-icon

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2024 to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha on Wednesday in the first leg of the Asian Champions League’s round of 16. (More Football News)

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in t he 81st minute by playing a neat one-two with former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who lifted his return pass over the Al-Fayha backline from the edge of the box for Ronaldo to run onto and flick a lob past the goalkeeper with a first-time shot.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has now scored a club goal in 23 straight calendar years, going back to 2002. Al-Nassr is looking for a first continental title, with the second leg played next Wednesday.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia has four teams that reached the knockout round, which is split into two geographic zones until the final. Four-time winner Al-Hilal travels to Iran to take on Sepahan on Thursday while Al-Ittihad meets Navbahor of Uzbekistan.

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of a Saudi Pro League game. - X/Al Nassr FC
Ronaldo Rejoices As Al-Nassr Zoom To 3-0 Lead Against Messi's Inter Miami

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi. In the eastern zone, Thailand’s Bangkok United scored in injury time to complete a comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan.

Advertisement

Elber put Yokohama ahead after 18 minutes and Kota Watanabe added a second six minutes later. Bangkok hit back through Nitipong Selanon and then Palestinian international Mahmoud Eid leveled in the second minute of added time.

In an all-South Korean game, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 with a goal in each half from Hernandes and Ahn Hyeon-beom.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement