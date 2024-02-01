The last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo met as rivals on the pitch was in January 2023, in a Paris Saint-Germain vs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal combined team friendly. Messi's PSG won the match 5-4 against the Ronaldo-led side. But on Thursday (February 1, 2024), Messi's team, this time Inter Miami, were down 3-0 inside the 12th minute even as the two global stars conspicuously missed the action. (More Football News)

Billed as the 'Last Dance', the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami clash at the celebratory Riyadh Season Cup 2024 was dealt with an early blow as Ronaldo was named a non-starter due to injury on the eve of the match. Then, minutes before the kick-off, as Ronaldo charmed the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh with his presence, news arrived that Messi would not also take the field, apparently at the advice of physicians.