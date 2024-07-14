Football

Copa America 2024: Colombia, Argentina's Safety Concerns Cloud Final After Semi-Final Brawl

Both Argentina and Colombia are known for their passionate fanbases and will meet for the 44th time. More than 65,000 people are expected to attend the game, and asking prices for resale tickets have ranged from a couple thousand dollars to upward of $10,000

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez expressed concern, calling for the tournament to “reinforce security" for the final.
info_icon

Argentina and Colombia expressed safety worries ahead of Sunday night's Copa America final, days after Uruguay's Darwin Nunez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a brawl following a semifinal loss to Colombia. (More Football News)

“I'm concerned about what could happen tomorrow,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said through an interpreter, speaking in a news conference Saturday before his team goes for a record 16th Copa America title against Colombia.

The incident happened Wednesday just after referee Cesar Ramos blew the final whistle following Colombia's 1-0 defeat of Uruguay. Nunez and teammates climbed a staircase into a raucous crowd, and video showed Nunez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors.

Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families. Coach Marcelo Bielsa later criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench. It took more than 10 minutes for police to arrive and to restore order.

“What happened is very sad because the families are not to blame,” Colombia midfielder Juan Quintero said. "We don't want these things to happen during the match. We know that there are high emotions at stake. No one wants violence. Football cannot be tainted by incidents of this kind.

“I am concerned about what's happened, and we hope that it will not happen tomorrow.”

Shakira - null
Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez expressed similar concern, calling for the tournament to “reinforce security" for the final.

CONMEBOL, South American soccer's governing body, condemned the violence in a news release the day after Wednesday's match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The organization called the incident unacceptable and said “any action that tarnishes a global football celebration will not be tolerated," but it did not mention potential security concerns or changes.

The organization did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press asking whether there will be an increase in security measures.

Both Argentina and Colombia are known for their passionate fanbases and will meet for the 44th time. More than 65,000 people are expected to attend the game, and asking prices for resale tickets have ranged from a couple thousand dollars to upward of $10,000.

“I think that it's supposed to be a celebration,” Scaloni said, noting that his family will be in attendance and urging fans and others to respect their rivals. “We cannot be worried about what could happen because of someone teasing someone.”

Scaloni said that while he and coaches often ask players to be role models, it becomes difficult when their families, especially children, are in danger.

“Watching your family amidst the riots or something close to that," Scaloni said, “is something that will make you lose your mind.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Mukesh, Riyan In Playing XI
  5. BCCI Provides Rs 1 cr Assistance To Former India Captain Anshuman Gaekwad For Cancer Treatment
Football News
  1. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  2. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  3. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  4. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada Showed 'Incredible Potential' On Debut, Says Proud Jessie Marsch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Live Score, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final, Wimbledon 2024: Clinical Spaniard Retains Trophy
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Katerina Siniakova And Taylor Townsend Win Ladies’ Doubles Title
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final: Preview
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final: Barbora Krejcikova Wins Her Second Grand Slam - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  2. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  3. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
  5. Not Jaideep Ahlawat But THIS Actor Was 'Maharaj' Director's First Choice To Play The Villainous Role
US News
  1. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  2. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  3. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  4. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
  5. Trump Campaign Launches Fundraiser For Butler Rally Shooting Victims
World News
  1. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
  4. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  5. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More