Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game

Colombian superstar Shakira will headline the halftime show at the Copa America final. The global music icon will perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the Argentina vs Colombia match on Monday, July 15th. (More Football News)
For the first time in its history, the Copa America final will include a halftime performance. Colombian pop sensation Shakira is set to entertain fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
It's fitting that Shakira will perform at the Copa America final, as her home country, Colombia, will be competing for the title against Argentina.
Unlike the usual 15-minute halftime breaks, Shakira's performance is expected to extend the intermission to approximately 25 minutes, similar to the Super Bowl.
Argentina are chasing their third major title in a row. Colombia last won the tournament in 2001.
Shakira has performed at various sporting events, including the Super Bowl and multiple World Cups.
Earlier, she the stage with Jennifer Lopez at the same stadium during the 2020 Super Bowl.
Here's live streaming details for Shakira's Copa America 2024 final half-time show
When to watch Shakira's Copa America 2024 final half-time show in India?
The Copa America 2024 half-time show of Shakira will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the Argentina vs Colombia final match on Monday, July 15th. The match starts at 5:30am IST.
Where to watch Shakira's Copa America 2024 final half-time show in India?
There is no official telecast or live streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
Who are the managers of Argentina and Colombia, respectively at the Copa America 2024?
Argentina is managed by Lionel Scaloni whereas Colombia's manager is Nestor Gabriel Lorenzo.