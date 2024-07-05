Colombia will face Panama in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday. The winner of this match will go on to play the winner of the quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil in the semi-finals. (More Football News)
Colombia, ranked 12th in the world, will be looking to extend their impressive unbeaten run under manager Nestor Lorenzo, having finished top of Group D with seven points from three matches. Los Cafeteros have reached the semi-finals in two of the last three tournaments and will be favourites to progress to the last four.
Panama, on the other hand, have made history by qualifying for the knockout rounds for the first time, finishing second in Group C with six points. Thomas Christiansen's side has shown significant improvement, climbing 38 places in the FIFA World Rankings since his appointment in 2020. Panama will be looking to cause an upset and secure their first win against Colombia since 2005.
The two teams have met twice before, with Colombia winning both encounters with an aggregate score of 7-0. However, Panama's recent form suggests they will not be pushovers. They have won 10 of their last 15 international matches and will be eager to make their mark on the tournament.
Colombia's Daniel Munoz will be one to watch, having scored the equaliser against Brazil in their last match. Panama's Jose Fajardo has also been in fine form, scoring the opener against Bolivia in their 3-1 win.
Here is how you can watch Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024 third quarterfinal match in India and other parts of the world:
When is Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024 third quarterfinal game?
The Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024 third quarterfinal game will be played on July 7, Sunday at 3:30 AM at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Where to watch Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024 third quarterfinal game?
There is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.