Football

ARG 1-1 ECU, Copa America 2024, QF: Argentina Survive Late Scare; Advance To Semifinals On Penalties

Lisandro Martinez gave the Albiceleste a 35th-minute lead, but Kevin Rodriguez tied the score in the first minute of second-half stoppage time

Argentina celebrating the victory.
Defending champion Argentina advanced to the Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw after conceding a tying goal in second-half injury time. (More Football News)

Lionel Messi on Thursday night put Argentina's first penalty kick off the crossbar but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Ecuador's first two attempts in the shootout and Nicolas Otamendi beat Alexander Domínguez with the winning kick.

Liisandro Martinez gave the Albiceleste a 35th-minute lead, but Kevin Rodriguez tied the score in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Ecuador's Enner Valencia had put a penalty kick off a post in the 62nd minute after a hand ball by Rodrigo De Paul.

Seeking its third straight major title, Argentina advanced to the semifinals for the fifth straight Copa America and will play Venezuela or Canada on Tuesday at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Argentina is looking to win a record Copa America championship.

With Argentina going first in the shootout, Messi tried a Panenka and hit the crossbar.

Martinez, the goalkeeper in Argentina's shootout win over France in the 2022 World Cup final, saved shootout kicks by Angel Mena and Alan Minda.

Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister converted to put Argentina ahead 2-0, and John Yeboah made Ecuador's third attempt.

Gonzalo Montiel gave Argentina a 3-1 lead, Jordy Caicedo converted to keep Ecuador alive and Otamendi got the winner.

Liisandro Martínez put Argentina ahead in the 35th minute with a header after Mac Allister headed on Messi's corner kick.

Rodriguez scored when he headed in John Yeboah's cross.

Messi, who did not play in Argentina's last group stage match against Peru due to a leg injury he sustained June 25 against Chile, got a loud ovation when he entered the field 45 minutes before kickoff.

