Football

Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy

Rodgers and Celtic's celebrations could start sooner than Wednesday, if Rangers fail to beat Dundee the day before. Another title would mark Celtic's 54th Scottish Premiership trophy and their 12th in the last 13 seasons

Brendan Rodgers was in fighting spirit after Celtic's season-defining win over Rangers on Saturday.
info_icon

Brendan Rodgers hit back at his critics after Celtic overcame Rangers to put one hand on the Scottish Premiership title, with the Bhoys manager suggesting he had been treated "like a novice". (More Football News)

Rodgers' side moved six points clear of Rangers after Saturday's 2-1 victory at Parkhead, needing only a point ahead of Wednesday's trip to Kilmarnock to secure the top-flight trophy.

Soon-to-be champions Celtic have struggled at times after Rodgers' return to the club, though the former Liverpool boss has been hampered by injuries to numerous key players.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda have all suffered from fitness struggles this term, though Celtic have still responded to move within touching distance of the title.

Earlier in the season, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton suggested Rodgers was "going through the motions" after defeats against Hearts and Kilmarnock – and Rodgers clearly took note of those comments.

"From a professional perspective there will be doubt," Rodgers told his post-match press conference after downing Rangers.

"From a personal perspective, I am surprised in a way where I heard somebody saying 'Brendan Rodgers was going through the motions' earlier in the season.

"Now, I get to work between half seven and eight o'clock every day of my life. I leave the training ground between half six and seven o'clock at night. And then when I get home, I have my dinner and probably flip on the computer and watch more football.

"Now, if that's going through the motions, I want to know what every other manager is doing. So, from a personal level, I have been treated like a novice since I've come back here. Like it's my first job.

"However, my first objective is to make sure Celtic win. Part of that is a part of the criticism and I understand that.

"But it's the mentality of the team that is most important to me, and that mentality you can see from where we were, with injuries, how we progressed, how we stayed unified and together, and how we then get to this point where we are nearly crossing the finishing line.

"And we don't just want to cross it, we want to sprint over it. We have two games to go, plus a final, and that is our mentality."

Rodgers and Celtic's celebrations could start sooner than Wednesday, if Rangers fail to beat Dundee the day before.

Another title would mark Celtic's 54th Scottish Premiership trophy and their 12th in the last 13 seasons.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  2. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  3. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  4. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  5. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. Al-Hilal Crowned Saudi Pro League Champions After Al-Hazm Hammering
  2. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Off To Good Start
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  4. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton: Seagulls Draw Could Prove A 'Valuable Point' For Magpies, Says Howe
  5. IPL 2024: RR Looking To Expand Association With Assam Beyond Cricket, Says Ranjit Barthakur
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail