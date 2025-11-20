Who Is Brendan Doggett? Australia’s Only Third Indigenous Cricketer Set For Debut In 1st Ashes 2025 Test

Brendan Doggett is set for a historic Ashes 2025 debut, becoming only the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket, adding powerful cultural significance to Australia’s fast-bowling lineup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Who Is Brendan Doggett? Australia’s Only Third Indigenous Test Cricketer
Who Is Brendan Doggett? Australia’s Only Third Indigenous Test Cricketer Set For Debut In 1st Ashes 2025 Test Photo: X/ CricketAus
Summary
  • Australia named a 15-member squad for the first Test, including Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald as debutants

  • Brendan Doggett is set to become only the third Indigenous man to play Test cricket for Australia

  • Pat Cummins is unavailable due to injury, and Steve Smith is leading the side in his absence

Australian cricket has always been built on stories of hard work, patience, and the occasional late bloomer who rises through persistence rather than hype. Every now and then, a player comes along whose journey feels bigger than their debut. This summer, that moment belongs to Brendan Doggett, who'll make his Test debut in 1st Ashes 2025/26 Test in Perth on Nov 21.

The 31-year-old fast bowler has travelled a long road, from working as a carpenter in Toowoomba to bowling his heart out in first-class cricket, quietly waiting for the kind of opportunity that never seemed guaranteed. But what makes his selection truly special is the cultural significance layered beneath the achievement.

Doggett’s Debut Marks a Historic Moment

When Doggett walks out in Perth, he won’t just be receiving a baggy green, he’ll become only the third male cricketer of Indigenous heritage to represent Australia in Test cricket, joining Jason Gillespie and Scott Boland. The moment becomes even more powerful with Boland to play alongside him, forming the first Indigenous duo to feature in the same Australian men’s XI.

The two share a meaningful history. In 2018, Boland and Doggett opened the bowling for an Aboriginal XI touring England in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Indigenous team’s historic visit. To now stand together on the Test stage, seven years later, feels like a full-circle moment Australian cricket has long waited for.

Doggett will also be the first specialist fast bowler to debut for Australia since Boland’s unforgettable arrival at the MCG in 2021. His selection signals both a changing landscape and a widening door for Indigenous representation at the highest level.

Australia Announce Squad for the First Test

Australia’s squad for the first Test in Perth reflects a blend of experience, opportunity, and necessity. Injuries to senior quicks have opened the way for Doggett’s call-up, while Scott Boland retains his place as a dependable workhorse in home conditions. Former skipper Steve Smith will be seen leading the side in Pat Cummins' absence.

Australia XI for first Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

