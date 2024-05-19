Football

Burnley 1-2 Nottm Forest: Wood Double Sinks Relegated Clarets On Premier League Final Day

There was to be no final-day comeback for the Clarets, though, as they prepare for life in the second tier

Chris Wood celebrates against Burnley
info_icon

Nottingham Forest left nothing to chance as they overcame Burnley 2-1 to cap off a difficult Premier League campaign. (More Football News)

Forest’s safety was not mathematically confirmed heading into the final day, even though it was never likely that Luton Town would manage to flip the goal difference in their favour.

But 17th-placed Forest ensured they did their bit regardless against the already-relegated Clarets, with Chris Wood’s first-half double doing the damage at Turf Moor.

Phil Foden celebrates his stunning opener against West Ham. - null
Manchester City 3-1 West Ham: Foden Nets Brace As Reigning Champs Win 4th EPL Title In Row

BY Stats Perform

Josh Cullen’s deflected attempt gave Burnley hope, but the visitors held firm to finish six points clear of the bottom three.

Forest needed just 76 seconds to open the scoring – Anthony Elanga bursting down the right flank and sending a low cross into the six-yard box, where Wood was waiting to tap home.

It was 2-0 just 12 minutes later, as Wood reacted sharply to turn in Ryan Yates’ shot.

While the goal was initially disallowed for offside, that decision was overturned after a VAR review, with Wood having managed to keep himself the right side of the last man.

Zeki Amdouni should have done better when teed up by Jacob Bruun Larsen, but the Swiss forward blazed over.

Wood had the chance to complete his hat-trick two minutes into the second half, only to send a tame header straight at Arijanet Muric.

Burnley’s goalkeeper was forced into a tougher save by Morgan Gibbs-White soon after, as he tipped over the playmaker’s dipping long-range strike.

Wilson Odobert tried his luck from distance at the other end around the hour, with the winger’s effort skimming just wide of Matz Sels’ goal.

Burnley’s luck changed in the 72nd minute – Cullen’s hopeful attempt diverting in off a defender, with Sels left helpless.

Tottenham's Kulusevski - null
Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham: Kulusevski Double Seals Premier League Fifth Place For Spurs

BY Stats Perform

There was to be no final-day comeback for the Clarets, though, as they prepare for life in the second tier.

Wood haunts the Clarets

Wood is Burnley’s highest-ever Premier League goalscorer, having netted 49 times for the Clarets between 2017 and 2022.

However, with his opener, he became the fifth player to score a Premier League goal against Burnley having previously played for them in the competition, after Andre Gray, Danny Ings, Michael Keane and Patrick Bamford.

That goal was brilliantly created by Elanga, who has now set up Wood for six goals this season – the most assists by one player for a single team-mate across the division.

With his double, Wood will end the season with 14 goals in the league – his best return since 2019-20.

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring Chelsea's second against Bournemouth - null
Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth: Blues Secure European Spot With Victory Over Cherries

BY Stats Perform

Clarets head to the Championship with a whimper

Burnley had hope when they strung together a decent run across March and April, yet Vincent Kompany’s team have ultimately come unstuck in the run-in.

With relegation already confirmed, the pressure was off heading into Sunday’s game, but Burnley could not make the most of playing with that freedom.

The hosts did at least get on the scoresheet thanks to that Cullen effort, meaning they scored for a sixth straight Premier League match – their longest such run since a streak of nine matches between March and May 2021. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain; Rajasthan Royals To Play Eliminator - As It Happened
  2. Premier League Final Day LIVE Updates: Manchester City Are Champions Of England
  3. Manchester City 3-1 West Ham: Foden Nets Brace As Reigning Champs Win 4th EPL Title In Row
  4. Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa: Mateta Hat-Trick Sends Eagles Soaring To Final-Day Wi
  5. Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth: Blues Secure European Spot With Victory Over Cherries
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  3. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Underway | What We Know
  4. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
  5. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup