Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton, Premier League: Maxim De Cuyper And Tzimas Stall Hosts' Unbeaten Run

Brighton defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 thanks to goals from De Cuyper and Tzimas, ending Forest’s unbeaten run and delivering a morale-boosting away win in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton, Premier League
Tzimas celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • De Cuyper opened the scoring with a tidy finish just before halftime

  • Tzimas sealed Brighton’s 2–0 win late after Forest’s defensive lapse

  • Brighton end Forest’s unbeaten run with a composed away performance

Stefanos Tzimas scored his maiden Premier League goal to clinch a 2-0 victory for Brighton over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Maxim De Cuyper was also on target for the Seagulls, who climbed to fifth place in the Premier League table.

Forest went into Sunday's clash at the City Ground on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, having beaten Liverpool 3-0 in their last top-flight outing.

Yet, after Brighton saw Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Diego Gomez squander golden early chances, Sean Dyche's side fell behind in first-half stoppage time, when De Cuyper swept past Matz Sels.

The hosts, who remain just above the bottom three, were aiming to extend their five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, but could not find a way past Bart Verbruggen after the break, with the Brighton goalkeeper making a fine stop to deny Igor Jesus, just after Sels had made a superb double-save at the other end.

Brighton then sealed victory late on, with youngster Tzimas capitalising on Morato's mistake to put the game to bed.

Data Debrief: Free-shooting Seagulls soar into fifth

Brighton came flying out of the blocks with nine shots in the opening 20 minutes, their most ever in the first 20 minutes of a Premier League match.

Fabian Hurzeler's team finished with 17 shots, and 13 of those came in the first half, showing just how on top they were before the break, with Forest only going close when Morgan Gibbs-White flashed a volley wide.

Yet it took until the 88th minute for Brighton to wrap up the points, as Tzimas, aged 19 years and 328 days, became the seventh different teenager to score for Brighton in the Premier League.

With Charalampos Kostoulas also on target this season, the Seagulls are the first team in Premier League history to have two different Greek players find the net in the same campaign.

