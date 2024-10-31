Football

Bournemouth Vs Man City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

City sit a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after their narrow 1-0 win over Southampton, while Bournemouth are 11th after their last-gasp leveller for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bournemouth Vs Man City
Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne before the latter's troubling injury
info_icon

Pep Guardiola conceded Kevin De Bruyne will not feature before the November international break as Manchester City prepare to visit Bournemouth on Saturday. (More Football News)

De Bruyne has not played since mid-September when he was removed against Inter in the Champions League, with a thigh issue his latest injury setback.

The Belgium captain also spent a four-month spell on the sidelines last campaign, and Guardiola revealed bad news on De Bruyne's recovery before Wednesday's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the EFL Cup fourth round.

"I would like to tell you [when he can return], I especially would like to know, but I don't know," said Guardiola.

"He feels better to train, but to go to the level we need for competition he still has pain. Kevin has to feel good to express the huge talent that he has.

"If he doesn't come back as quickly as possible, we will struggle because we cannot sustain it with 14 or 15 players, but it is what it is.

Ange Postecoglou liked what he saw on Wednesday - null
Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Postecoglou Lauds 'Ever-Evolving' Spurs After EFL Cup Victory

BY Stats Perform

"We need players to come back but it is what it is. Hopefully that can happen after the international break."

City sit a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after their narrow 1-0 win over Southampton, while Bournemouth are 11th after their last-gasp leveller for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola will be expecting a tough test at the Vitality Stadium, though suggested no one can match Villa's left-hand side – not even City.

"I made one sub in the first half for the first time in my career but I have to assume the responsibility because I put Julian [Araujo] in the most difficult game for a right-back that you can find in the Premier League," Iraola said.

"Everyone knows what they’re going to do, but it’s very difficult to defend. The timing and the way they turn the players in the middle, we need to be better in the decision making [going forward]."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has been involved in more Premier League shots following a ball carry than any other player this term (20 – 12 shots, eight chances created).

The Bournemouth midfielder also has three goals and an assist to his name this season in the competition, a tally he will hope to add to on Saturday.

Manchester City – Phil Foden

Talisman Erling Haaland only has one goal in four league matches against Bournemouth, so Phil Foden may be expected to step up here.

Foden has scored in each of his last five appearances against Bournemouth in all competitions (five goals), also providing three assists in these games.

MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER CITY WIN

Ange Postecoglou liked what he saw on Wednesday - null
Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Postecoglou Lauds 'Ever-Evolving' Spurs After EFL Cup Victory

BY Stats Perform

Guardiola's side are the heavy favourites for this clash, considering they have won all 14 of their Premier League games against Bournemouth.

City have outscored the Cherries 45-7 across their winning run, which is the best 100% record any team has against another in English top-flight history.

Overall, Bournemouth have won none of their 20 league games against Man City (D2 L18), too – it is the most one side has faced another without ever winning in English Football League history.

The Cherries have also lost all 11 of their Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table, the worst 100% such loss rate in the competition’s history.

Given City are unbeaten in 28 Premier League games in 2024 as well, a feat bettered by only two sides in England's top-flight history, it is hard to imagine anything other than an away win here.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth win – 19.8%
Draw – 22.2%
Manchester City win – 57.9%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test: South Africa's Bowlers Secure Dominant Victory As Bangladesh's Home Struggles Persist
  2. IPL 2025 Player Retention: How 10 Teams Are Set Up For Indian Premier League Mega Auction
  3. USA Vs Scotland ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Toss Update: United States Opt To Field - Check Playing 11s
  4. CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each
  5. IPL Retention Day Highlights: Stage Set For Grandest Auction In Recent Times With Pant, Iyer, Rahul, Arshdeep In Fray
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta: It's Up To Ethan Nwaneri How Quickly He Becomes A First-team Regular
  2. Thiago Motta: Errors At Both Ends Of Pitch Cost Juventus In 2-2 Draw Against Parma
  3. Dortmund Vs RB Leipzig: Nuri Sahin Running Out Of Time And Players Ahead Of Crunch Bundesliga Game
  4. Punjab FC 3-2 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Shers Beat Machans With Luka Majcen's Magic
  5. Bournemouth Vs Man City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  2. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  3. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  4. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  5. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know