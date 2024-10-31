Football

Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Postecoglou Lauds 'Ever-Evolving' Spurs After EFL Cup Victory

Ange Postecoglou hailed Tottenham's EFL Cup fourth-round victory over Manchester City as his side continue to evolve under his stewardship

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
EFL-Cup
Ange Postecoglou liked what he saw on Wednesday
info_icon

Ange Postecoglou hailed Tottenham's EFL Cup fourth-round victory over Manchester City as his side continue to evolve under his stewardship. (More Football News)

Timo Werner and Pape Sarr were both on target in the first half on Wednesday, with Matheus Nunes reducing the deficit on the stroke of half-time.

Spurs held on against a much-rotated City side, who suffered their first defeat of the season after a 2-1 reverse in north London.

Tottenham disappointed in a 1-0 loss away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League before this win, though Postecoglou was delighted with his side's response.

"It's a cup tie played against a formidable opponent, I thought we did well for the most part," he told Sky Sports.

"We didn't allow too many clear-cut chances. We could have put the game away, but City are always going to push you.

"It's an ever-evolving process, this team is growing all the time, but when you have growth you are going to stumble.

"As disappointed as we were on Sunday I had great belief we could come out today and put up a great show.

"Both our goals were quality goals, they have to be as City don't give easy chances."

Spurs had been eliminated in their last three EFL Cup ties against fellow Premier League sides, going out to Chelsea in 2021-22, Nottingham Forest in 2022-23 and Fulham in 2023-24.

Werner eased any nerves after just five minutes, however, with his close-range finish easing the mounting pressure on the former Chelsea forward.

"Great for Timo. He is going through a tough time, but the build-up play was great," Postecoglou added.

"It should lift him, we are supporting him, but it is down to him and his approach to things. He was unlucky to not get one or two more, if attacking players don't score they feel anxiety a bit."

Postecoglou hammered his side after their collapse at the start of October in a 3-2 defeat to Brighton, and similar criticism followed after their defeat to Palace last time out.

The Australian coach is remaining level-headed, though.

"I don't believe in big moments or catastrophic moments - we are the same team that we were three days ago. Hopefully, we have more good days ahead of us," he concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Official Retentions Out; Klaasen Most Expensive At Rs 23cr, Kohli To Get Rs 21cr
  2. South Africa Vs India T20I Series 2024: Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee Make Return - Check Proteas Full Squad
  3. IPL 2025 Retention: Full List Of Retained Players By All 10 Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction
  4. Nepal Vs United States ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs USA Match
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer - Check Who All Could Feature In Mega Auction
Football News
  1. Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Riyadh Derby' On TV And Online
  2. Man Utd 5-2 Leicester City: Van Nistelrooy Salutes Players After EFL Cup Triumph
  3. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Postecoglou Lauds 'Ever-Evolving' Spurs After EFL Cup Victory
  4. Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup: Alexander Isak Leads Magpies into Quarter-Finals
  5. Cody Gakpo's Brace Against Brighton Guides Holders Liverpool To EFL Cup Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  2. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  3. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  4. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
  5. Maharashtra Election: Independents With Identical Names Cause Concern Among Parties
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know