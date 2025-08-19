Bournemouth Sign Ben Doak From Liverpool As Dango Ouattara Replacement

Bournemouth have signed Liverpool forward Ben Doak on a five-year deal for a reported £25m
The 19-year-old made 10 appearances for Liverpool and spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, contributing 10 goal involvements
Doak replaces Dango Ouattara, who joined Brentford for £42m, becoming Bournemouth’s fourth summer signing
Bournemouth have announced the signing of Liverpool forward Ben Doak to push the Premier League champions' player sales near the £200m mark.
Doak, who has penned a five-year deal with Bournemouth, arrives at the Vitality Stadium for a reported £25m transfer fee and bolstered Andoni Iraola’s forward options.
The 19-year-old becomes the Cherries' fourth summer signing, with Bournemouth already completing deals for Bafode Diakite, Djordje Petrovic and Adrien Truffert.
It is yet another piece of outgoing business done by Liverpool, who have now allowed seven players to leave Merseyside during the summer transfer window.
Doak arrived at Anfield in 2022 in a reported £600k deal with Celtic, going on to make 10 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.
The Scotland international spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan with Championship side Middlesbrough, registering 10 goal involvements in the second tier.
Of those contributions, seven were assists, a total only bettered by Finn Azaz (11) for Boro last season, with a hamstring injury in January cutting his campaign short.
"I'm buzzing to be here. I feel like it's the right time for me, and it's a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. It feels like the perfect fit," Doak said.
"The team play very nice football. It's fast, and it really suits my game, so I felt like I couldn't say no to the chance to play here."
Doak is considered as a direct replacement at Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara, who completed a £42m switch to Brentford last week.
The former Liverpool man could be in line to make his bow for the Cherries at home against Wolves on Saturday.