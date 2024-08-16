Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rhine Derby On TV And Online

The Bundesliga 2024/25 football season kicks off on Saturday with Borussia Monchengladbach welcoming reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Borussia-Park on Saturday, August 24 (IST). (More Football News)
Xabi Alonso's side remained unbeaten during the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign as they pipped Bayern Munich to land the championship. Moreover, these two are arch-rivals as the Bundesliga season gets-off to the Rhine Derby.
Leverkusen ended the 2023/24 domestic season with a record of 34 wins and six draws, whilst scoring 113 goals and conceding just 29.
As for Gladbach, they finished 14th last season, only a point clear of the relegation play-off spot and are on a winless run against Leverkusen in their previous nine meetings.
Live Streaming And Other Details For Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Match:
When Is Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 to be played?
The Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 will kick-off on Saturday, August 24 at 12:00 AM IST.
Which stadium will host the Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 football match?
The Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 football match will be played at Borussia-Park.
Where to watch Bundesliga 2024-25 season live in India?
Select matches of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.