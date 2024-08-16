Football

Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rhine Derby On TV And Online

Ahead of the Rhine Derby, here are the live streaming, IST time, venues and other details

Bundesliga 2023-24
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
info_icon

The Bundesliga 2024/25 football season kicks off on Saturday with Borussia Monchengladbach welcoming reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Borussia-Park on Saturday, August 24 (IST). (More Football News)

Xabi Alonso's side remained unbeaten during the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign as they pipped Bayern Munich to land the championship. Moreover, these two are arch-rivals as the Bundesliga season gets-off to the Rhine Derby.

Leverkusen ended the 2023/24 domestic season with a record of 34 wins and six draws, whilst scoring 113 goals and conceding just 29.

As for Gladbach, they finished 14th last season, only a point clear of the relegation play-off spot and are on a winless run against Leverkusen in their previous nine meetings.

Live Streaming And Other Details For Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 Match:

When Is Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 to be played?

The Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 will kick-off on Saturday, August 24 at 12:00 AM IST.

Which stadium will host the Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 football match?

The Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024-25 football match will be played at Borussia-Park.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2024-25 season live in India?

Select matches of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. AJA Vs PAN, UEL Qualifier: Watch Comical Brian Brobbey Misses In Epic Penalty Shoot Out
  2. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  3. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  4. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  5. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections Dates LIVE: Polls Are A Fight To Protect Maharashtra's Self-Respect, Says Uddhav
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB Govt Over Hospital Demolition Work, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  3. Maharashtra: Will Back Any Candidate From Cong, Sharad Pawar's NCP As MVA's CM Face, Says Uddhav
  4. Protests Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Case, Hospital Vandalism Expand
  5. Big Move By MHA Over Health Care Workers' Safety: 'FIR In 6 Hours'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
US News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  3. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
World News
  1. Global Concern Over Mpox Grows
  2. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  3. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
  4. Pakistan Reports First Mpox Case Of 2024 As Saudi Arabia Returnee Tests Positive
  5. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
Latest Stories
  1. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  2. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB Govt Over Hospital Demolition Work, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  4. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry