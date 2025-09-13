Bayern Munich Vs Hamburg Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich seek to maintain their Bundesliga dominance over Hamburger SV, who are struggling after promotion, but manager Vincent Kompany has warned against complacency

Stats Perform
Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga 2025-26 Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany oversees training ahead of the match against Hamburger SV.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich face Hamburger SV in Bundesliga 2025-26 on September 13

  • Bayern Munich has dominated HSV with 13 wins in 14 encounters

  • Vincent Kompany warns against complacency ahead of the match

  • Nicolas Jackson could debut for Bayern after joining on loan

Vincent Kompany has acknowledged the dangers posed by newly promoted sides ahead of Bayern Munich's reunion with one of their oldest rivals, Hamburger SV.

Following their opening-day 6-0 drubbing of RB Leipzig, Bayern registered a 3-2 win over Augsburg before the international break, having gone 3-0 up inside 48 minutes.

Bayern have dominated recent encounters with HSV, who are back in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2017-18 following their promotion last term.

Bayern have won 13 of the last 14 meetings between the old Nord-Sud-Gipfel rivals, routing them 6-0 when the sides last met in 2018.

And the last eight games between the sides at Bayern’s Allianz Arena have seen the home side net 50 goals, winning by margins of 6-0, 8-0, 5-0, 8-0, 3-1, 9-2, 5-0 and 6-0.

But Kompany will not allow any complacency in the camp ahead of Saturday's game, saying: "For us, we are always the favourites when playing at home.

"But every game has its dangers as teams want to win points against us. I have nothing to do with this past.

"It is a match against a team with a lot of confidence and motivation, following their promotion.

"They won a lot of matches last season. You always carry that from the second division when you are promoted."

Bayern added to their forward options on transfer deadline day with the acquisition of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea on a season-long loan, and he could make his debut on Saturday.

HSV only have one point from their first two matches of the campaign, having played out a goalless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach before losing 2-0 to local rivals St. Pauli.

Giorgi Gocholeishvili was sent off in that latter game and will be suspended this week, though HSV could hand debuts to Fabio Vieria and Albert Sambi Lakonga, who both joined from Arsenal on deadline day, the former on loan and the latter on a permanent basis.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bayern Munich - Luis Diaz

Diaz has found the net in each of his first two Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, and scoring again in his third would see him join an exclusive club.

Only Ruggiero Rizzitelli (1996), Luca Toni (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) have managed that before for the club. The last time Diaz himself scored in three straight league games was with Porto at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Hamburger SV – Jordan Torunarigha

Despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to St Pauli last time out, defender Torunarigha turned in a standout display for his side, registering the most touches (109), accurate passes (73), passes in the final third (16), and clearances (11) of any HSV player.

MATCH PREDICTION: BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Bayern have enjoyed 65 Bundesliga victories against HSV, having only beaten Stuttgart (71) on more occasions. They have also scored more goals against HSV (247) than any other club has ever managed against a single opponent.

Bayern head into this matchup on the back of nine straight home wins, with a dominant combined score of 51-3.

This season, Bayern have begun with two wins for the fourth campaign in a row, their longest such streak, and in each of the last three seasons, they went on to win the third game as well – a first in Bundesliga history.

HSV, by contrast, have started slowly. They rank last in the Bundesliga for shots (four) and expected goals (0.8 xG).

HSV have rarely impressed in Saturday evening fixtures, either, winning just once in 16 attempts, back in January 2011 away to Schalke.

Adding to their struggles, Saturday's visitors are one of only two teams in the Bundesliga, along with Borussia Monchengladbach, yet to score a goal this season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bayern Munich – 84.2%

Draw – 9.5%

Hamburger SV - 6.3%

Published At:
