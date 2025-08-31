Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Hosts Fall Short In Late Comeback

Augsburg vs Bayern Report: Bayern have now won 11 of their 15 Bundesliga away games against Augsburg (D1 L3), but they had to do it the hard way at WWK Arena on Saturday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
augsburg vs bayern munich bundesliga
Bayern Munich celebrate Michael Olise's winner
info_icon

Bayern Munich held on against a spirited Augsburg fightback in order to earn a 3-2 victory and continue their winning start to the Bundesliga.

After a brilliant first half, Vincent Kompany's side had no answers as the second half went on, though they managed to avoid a late shock.

Luis Diaz had a gaping goal in front of him 20 seconds in, but could not take advantage, as Michael Olise's cross clipped the back of his heels and bounced away from goal.

Bayern kept the pressure on, though, eventually getting their reward from Serge Gnabry in the 28th minute when he rose high to nod Harry Kane's cross into the bottom-left corner.

Diaz doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, stretching out his leg to guide Konrad Laimer's low delivery past Finn Dahmen. And Olise got their third three minutes after the break with his low effort deflecting past the goalkeeper.

However, Augsburg pulled their first goal back just five minutes later as an unmarked Kristijan Jakic volleyed past Manuel Neuer into the bottom-right corner.

The home fans were then given more hope in the 76th minute, when Sacha Boey failed to clear his lines and Mert Komur guided a low finish into the net with the help of a small deflection.

Related Content
Related Content

Augsburg were not able to find a late leveller, and were not happy late on as a nasty head collision between Boey and Fellhauer saw the latter stretchered off after receiving treatment. Boey received a yellow card, much to the hosts' frustration.

Data Debrief: Bayern just get over the line

Bayern have now won 11 of their 15 Bundesliga away games against Augsburg (D1 L3), but they had to do it the hard way at WWK Arena on Saturday.

They had 20 shots worth 3.82 expected goals (xG), with 10 of those on target. 12 of those came in the second half, but they were instead left to rue defensive slips.

Augsburg, by contrast, managed just 0.5 xG, with three shots on target, but they also had four offside calls, with the fine margins ultimately deciding the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  3. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  3. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars