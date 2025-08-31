Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Hosts Fall Short In Late Comeback

Bayern Munich held on against a spirited Augsburg fightback in order to earn a 3-2 victory and continue their winning start to the Bundesliga.
After a brilliant first half, Vincent Kompany's side had no answers as the second half went on, though they managed to avoid a late shock.
Luis Diaz had a gaping goal in front of him 20 seconds in, but could not take advantage, as Michael Olise's cross clipped the back of his heels and bounced away from goal.
Bayern kept the pressure on, though, eventually getting their reward from Serge Gnabry in the 28th minute when he rose high to nod Harry Kane's cross into the bottom-left corner.
Diaz doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, stretching out his leg to guide Konrad Laimer's low delivery past Finn Dahmen. And Olise got their third three minutes after the break with his low effort deflecting past the goalkeeper.
However, Augsburg pulled their first goal back just five minutes later as an unmarked Kristijan Jakic volleyed past Manuel Neuer into the bottom-right corner.
The home fans were then given more hope in the 76th minute, when Sacha Boey failed to clear his lines and Mert Komur guided a low finish into the net with the help of a small deflection.
Augsburg were not able to find a late leveller, and were not happy late on as a nasty head collision between Boey and Fellhauer saw the latter stretchered off after receiving treatment. Boey received a yellow card, much to the hosts' frustration.
Data Debrief: Bayern just get over the line
Bayern have now won 11 of their 15 Bundesliga away games against Augsburg (D1 L3), but they had to do it the hard way at WWK Arena on Saturday.
They had 20 shots worth 3.82 expected goals (xG), with 10 of those on target. 12 of those came in the second half, but they were instead left to rue defensive slips.
Augsburg, by contrast, managed just 0.5 xG, with three shots on target, but they also had four offside calls, with the fine margins ultimately deciding the match.