Nicolas Jackson Joins Bayern Munich In Loan Deal After Chelsea U-Turn - Here's What We Know

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson completes €80.5m loan move to Bayern Munich, adding depth behind Harry Kane, after a dramatic summer transfer deadline day saga. The move includes a conditional obligation to buy.

Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nicolas Jackson has joined Bayern
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jackson’s loan to Bayern includes a conditional obligation to buy, totaling €80.5m

  • Chelsea initially withdrew from the deal after Liam Delap's injury

  • Marc Guiu was recalled from Sunderland to facilitate Jackson’s departure

  • Jackson scored 30 goals in 81 games for Chelsea since 2023

  • Ben Chilwell also exited Chelsea, joining Strasbourg permanently

Nicolas Jackson has completed his loan move to Bayern Munich after a topsy-turvy transfer saga.

Striker Jackson was in Munich over the weekend to complete the formalities of his move from the Blues.

However, Chelsea withdrew from the transfer after Liam Delap sustained an injury in their win over Fulham on the weekend. 

Bayern stated on Saturday that the deal was no longer going ahead, yet on Monday, the clubs found an agreement.

Chelsea recalled Marc Guiu from a loan at Sunderland, and Jackson has now completed a switch that includes a conditional obligation to buy.

In total, the deal is reportedly worth €80.5m (£69.3m).

Jackson scored 30 goals in 81 games across all competitions for Chelsea since joining them from Villarreal in 2023.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said: "Nicolas was immediately keen to play for Bayern, so we’re especially pleased that things have finally worked out.

"Even at a young age, he already has lots of experience at a top international level and has shown his qualities.

"Nicolas is an ideal fit for the profile we’re looking for with his dynamism and presence. He’s hungry and will expand our options in attack with his abilities, being an immediate boost for our team."

Jackson is likely to play second fiddle behind Harry Kane at Bayern, who have started their season with two Bundesliga wins.

The 24-year-old was not the only player to leave Chelsea late in the window, with left-back Ben Chilwell joining Ligue 1 club Strasbourg on a permanent deal.

