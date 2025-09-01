Man United Outcast Alejandro Garnacho Completes Chelsea Move

Alejandro Garnacho has completed his move to Chelsea
Garnacho was ostracised by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford
The Blues have paid a reported £40m for the Argentina international
Alejandro Garnacho has completed his move to Chelsea following a bitter exit from Manchester United.
Garnacho was ostracised by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, with United's head coach long since making it clear the winger was not in his plans.
And after spending all of pre-season out of the first-team picture, Garnacho has finally sealed his desired switch to Chelsea.
The Blues have paid a reported £40m for the Argentina international, who was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca's team beat Fulham 2-0 in a contentious Premier League clash.
"It's an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club," Garnacho told Chelsea's club website, having signed a seven-year deal with the Blues.
"I can't wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we're the best team in the world!"
Garnacho scored 26 goals in 144 appearances for United, having broken into the first team in 2022.
The 21-year-old won the Puskas Award for the 2023-24 season after scoring a sensational overhead kick against Everton at Goodison Park.
While Chelsea have bolstered their attack in the form of Garnacho, it appears the Blues will cancel Nicolas Jackson's proposed move to Bayern Munich after Liam Delap sustained an injury that is expected to keep him out for up to two months.