Football

Ballon D'Or: Neymar Backs Fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior To Pick Up The Coveted Award

Vinicius scored the second goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund and was their top scorer in the competition this campaign with six overall

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior
info_icon

Neymar says Vinicius Junior will "obviously" win the Ballon d'Or after he helped Real Madrid win their 15th Champions League title on Saturday. (More Football News)

Vinicius scored the second goal in Madrid's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund and was their top scorer in the competition this campaign with six overall. He was also named the Champions League Player of the Season on Monday.

Indeed, the Brazilian became just the fifth player to score in both of their first two Champions League final appearances, after Samuel Eto'o, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Mario Mandzukic.

Mbappe will become a Real Madrid player on July 1 - null
Football Transfer: Kylian Mbappe Revels In 'Dream Come True' After Completing Real Madrid Move

BY Stats Perform

Vinicius was an integral part of Los Blancos' title charge too, with only Jude Bellingham (19) scoring more goals than him (15) as they won La Liga for the 36th time.

His name regularly features in conversations over this season's Ballon d’Or winner, and he has been backed by Brazil team-mate Neymar to get his hands on the prize.

"As for Vini, obviously I think the Ballon d'Or is his today," Neymar said.

"I sent [him] messages before and after the [Champions League final] game. He's a boy I love with passion, a great friend that football gave me. He will certainly be crowned with the Ballon d'Or.

"He's incredible. Carrying our country's flag around the world, and we're really rooting for him."

The last Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or was Kaka in 2007, while Neymar has been a contender for the award, but finished third in his closest finish.

Vinicius will now be looking to add the Copa America to his list of accolades, with Selecao's campaign beginning on June 24 against Costa Rica in Group D. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  3. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  4. Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me
  5. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: Covers Are Back On, Play To Start Shortly
  2. Mauricio Pochettino Insists Chelsea Players 'Deserve Great Credit' Despite Stamford Bridge Exit
  3. Ballon D'Or: Neymar Backs Fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior To Pick Up The Coveted Award
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Lose Wickets To NED At Grand Prairie Stadium In Dallas
  5. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Becomes The New Men's World Number One After Novak Djokovic Withdraws From French Open
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA