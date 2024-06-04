Football

Football Transfer: Kylian Mbappe Revels In 'Dream Come True' After Completing Real Madrid Move

The France captain signed a five-year deal with the newly crowned Champions League winners, who he will join as a free agent in July when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires

Mbappe will become a Real Madrid player on July 1
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe revelled in a "dream come true" after completing his long-awaited blockbuster move to Real Madrid. (More Football News)

The France captain signed a five-year deal with the newly crowned Champions League winners, who he will join as a free agent in July when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Mbappe, who was heavily linked with a move away, officially announced his departure from the Ligue 1 champions in early May, bowing out after Luis Enrique's side completed the double with victory in the Coupe de France.

The forward was expected to join Madrid in the 2021-22 season, but rejected the opportunity in favour of signing a two-year contract extension with PSG.

New Real Madrid signing, Kylian Mbappe - null
Kylian Mbappe Completes Blockbuster Real Madrid Move After Years Of Flirtation And Courtship

BY Stats Perform

However, two years later, Los Blancos have finally got their man, who took to Instagram to share his delight at joining "the club of my dreams".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

"Nobody can understand how excited I am right now!" Mbappe told his 116 millions followers. "A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams."

Mbappe departs PSG as the club's all-time leading scorer with 256 goals, with 44 of those coming in 48 appearances last season.

He now turns his attention to Euro 2024, where Didier Deschamps' France will be targeting their third European crown and looking to go one better than their run to the 2022 World Cup final.

Les Bleus, who complete their preparations with friendlies against Luxembourg and Canada this week, begin their campaign against Austria on June 17, while also facing the Netherlands and Poland in Group D.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  2. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  3. 'This Is Moral Defeat Of Narendra Modi': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge
  4. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat
  5. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
Entertainment News
  1. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  2. How To Embody Elegance Of Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Shines With Some Inspirations
  3. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
  4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  5. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
Sports News
  1. International Friendly: Harry Kane Delighted As Cole Palmer Opens England Account On First Three Lions Start
  2. Football Transfer: Kylian Mbappe Revels In 'Dream Come True' After Completing Real Madrid Move
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  4. World Championship Of Legends: Australia Champions Team Revealed - Check Who's In The Squad
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England Vs Scotland Live Scores: Jos Buttler's Squad Begins Title Defense Quest In Barbados
World News
  1. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  2. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  3. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  4. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  5. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Lok Sabha Result: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 45 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024: BJD Rule Sees Ends As BJP Secures Majority | Highlights
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA's Tally Under 300 In Trends, Congress Says 'Country Clearly Doesn’t Want Modi'
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat