Brighton 1-1 West Ham, Premier League 2025-26: Rutter Denies Visitors At The Death

Rutter scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue Brighton
Bowen’s second-half strike had West Ham leading 1-0
Brighton’s first shot on target came in the 90th minute
West Ham were denied the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone by Georginio Rutter's stoppage-time equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Brighton.
Rutter's first league goal of the season cancelled out an earlier Jarrod Bowen strike in a dramatic finish at the American Express Stadium.
The Hammers carried the greater attacking threat for long periods of the contest.
Lucas Paqueta tested Bart Verbruggen from distance during the first half, while the Brighton goalkeeper made a wonderful double save after the break to deny Bowen and Crysencio Summerville.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side did break through, though, in the 73rd minute, with Bowen sliding onto Callum Wilson's pass and steering the ball into the far corner.
The hosts responded well. Mats Wieffer saw a deflected cross tipped onto the bar by Alphonse Areola, before Rutter snatched a share of the spoils with a fierce low drive in the 91st minute, which survived a VAR check for handball.
Data Debrief: West Ham suffer another late hammer blow
Despite their late heroics, Brighton have now failed to win any of their last six Premier League home games against opponents starting the day in the relegation zone (D6).
Meanwhile, only Newcastle United and Leeds United (both six) have conceded more goals in the 90th minute or later in the division this season than West Ham (five).
Bowen put the Hammers ahead, taking his tally of goal involvements for the club in the Premier League to 99 (60 goals, 39 assists), with only Michail Antonio (101; 68 goals, 33 assists) boasting more.
Brighton failed to register a single shot on target through the opening 88 minutes of a top-flight game for the first time since March 2022 against Tottenham. Nevertheless, Rutter came to the rescue, scoring his first Premier League goal of the campaign from his 19th shot.