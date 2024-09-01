Angel Correa was the hero for Atletico Madrid as he scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time to earn three points away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. (More Football News)
The two sides put on an entertaining spectacle, despite the lack of goals, with neither showing the clinical edge required to take the lead.
That was until the second minute of added time, when Correa finished a flowing transition to win the match for Atleti.
Alexander Sorloth won the ball on the halfway line for the visitors, having nicked it from defender Inigo Lekue, and laid it on for Correa.
The Argentina international rounded the goalkeeper and stroked the ball into an empty goal.
The victory means Atletico Madrid climb to second in the La Liga table, keeping the pressure on leaders Barcelona, who are four points ahead.
Data Debrief
Atletico Madrid became the first team to defeat Athletic Bilbao at San Mames this season.
The visitors extended their unbeaten start to the season, with Valencia at home up next.
Their total unbeaten run stretches to five matches, having also beaten Real Sociedad 2-0 in the final match of the 2023-24 season.
The hosts, meanwhile, have now played both of the top two in LaLiga and have lost both matches.