Football

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Delighted After Gunners Win North London Derby

Three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against Spurs have come from corners, compared to just three in their previous 88 such matches beforehand

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta on the touchline
info_icon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was beaming with the work rate put in by his side following their 1-0 victory away to rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored the decisive goal, heading home from a corner in the second half, to leave the Gunners second in the Premier League table.

Spurs enjoyed the better start of the two, creating plenty of openings in the early part of the first half, but were unable to take advantage.

Arsenal had fewer shots than Spurs (seven to 15) but were more clinical than their hosts. 

"They are a great side and create an unbelievable atmosphere," said Arteta of their opponents while talking to Sky Sports.

"We knew it would be tough. We believed we could hurt them, we weren't the best with the ball today.

"The way we defended was top drawer. We want to play a different game, but they put a structure that is extremely difficult to match up, so we decided not to do that."

Three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against Spurs have come from corners, compared to just three in their previous 88 such matches beforehand.

"We just work on heading the ball, having the right delivery and winning the ball," Arteta added.

"It is about the right timing. Over the season, the team has to go over hurdles, so I am delighted."

Arsenal's players echoed their manager's happiness, with stand-in captain Jorginho highlighting how the team spirit helped them over the line.

"We had to work really hard, as you saw, we knew it was going to be a difficult game," he told Sky Sports.

"On these days you have to work, and we know we can count on each other as teammates.

"At the end, it paid off, and we are so happy that we won. We had key players missing, but we are a total team, the whole squad. We know that whoever comes on will be ready to help the team. We are really proud of the team."

Arsenal's victory over their rivals was the first time since 1988 that they have won three in a row at Tottenham, and that significance was not lost on the players.

"We did it three times in a row now, and you felt the excitement in the dressing room after the game," Jurrien Timber said to BBC Match of the Day.

"You know how bad the fans want to win this game, but it's the same for every game. You prepare for every game the same way, but it felt really nice winning this one.

"I am really, really enjoying it even with all these games coming up. The feeling of being fit is an amazing feeling.

"It's a true honour. We showed up today and credit to everyone who came in."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  2. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  3. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
  4. New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings
Football News
  1. Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Delighted After Gunners Win North London Derby
  2. Portsmouth 0-3 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Go Top By Routing Pompey
  3. Girona 1-4 Barcelona, La Liga: Lamine Yamal Scores Two As Blaugrana Stay Perfect
  4. Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Postecoglou Insists Spurs Can Win Trophies
  5. Wolves 1-2 Newcastle, EPL: Schar, Barnes Stunners Seal Comeback Win For Magpies
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  2. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  3. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls
  2. Day In Pics: September 15, 2024
  3. Court Sends Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal In CBI Custody Till Sept 17|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  4. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them