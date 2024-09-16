Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Delighted After Gunners Win North London Derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was beaming with the work rate put in by his side following their 1-0 victory away to rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)
Defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored the decisive goal, heading home from a corner in the second half, to leave the Gunners second in the Premier League table.
Spurs enjoyed the better start of the two, creating plenty of openings in the early part of the first half, but were unable to take advantage.
Arsenal had fewer shots than Spurs (seven to 15) but were more clinical than their hosts.
"They are a great side and create an unbelievable atmosphere," said Arteta of their opponents while talking to Sky Sports.
"We knew it would be tough. We believed we could hurt them, we weren't the best with the ball today.
"The way we defended was top drawer. We want to play a different game, but they put a structure that is extremely difficult to match up, so we decided not to do that."
Three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against Spurs have come from corners, compared to just three in their previous 88 such matches beforehand.
"We just work on heading the ball, having the right delivery and winning the ball," Arteta added.
"It is about the right timing. Over the season, the team has to go over hurdles, so I am delighted."
Arsenal's players echoed their manager's happiness, with stand-in captain Jorginho highlighting how the team spirit helped them over the line.
"We had to work really hard, as you saw, we knew it was going to be a difficult game," he told Sky Sports.
"On these days you have to work, and we know we can count on each other as teammates.
"At the end, it paid off, and we are so happy that we won. We had key players missing, but we are a total team, the whole squad. We know that whoever comes on will be ready to help the team. We are really proud of the team."
Arsenal's victory over their rivals was the first time since 1988 that they have won three in a row at Tottenham, and that significance was not lost on the players.
"We did it three times in a row now, and you felt the excitement in the dressing room after the game," Jurrien Timber said to BBC Match of the Day.
"You know how bad the fans want to win this game, but it's the same for every game. You prepare for every game the same way, but it felt really nice winning this one.
"I am really, really enjoying it even with all these games coming up. The feeling of being fit is an amazing feeling.
"It's a true honour. We showed up today and credit to everyone who came in."