Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham Highlights, English Premier League: Romero Brace Rescues Stunning Draw For Spurs

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NEW vs TOT, Matchday 14 fixture at St. James’ Park, as it happened on December 2, 2025

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14
Newcastle United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso during their English Premier League match on December 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Steve Welsh
Catch the highlights of the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Tottenham Hostpur rescued a stunning 2-2 draw against Newcastle, with captain Cristian Romero scoring both goals for the visitors. Newcastle dominated throughout the match but failed to break the deadlock in the first half. Substitute Bruno Guimaraes opened the scoring the 71st minute with a world-class strike, but Romero headed past Aaron Ramsdale seven minutes later to level the scores. Anthony Gordon scored a controversial penalty in the 86th minute to put the hosts ahead, but Romero equalised deep in stoppage time with an audacious bicycle kick goal. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Newcastle vs Tottenham football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome to the start of our live blog for Tottenham’s visit to St. James’ Park for the Matchday 14 clash against Newcastle. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Matchday 14

  • Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

  • Time: 1:45 AM IST (December 3)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: NEW Playing XI

Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn (c), Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes.

Bench: John Ruddy (gk), Fabian Schar, Alex Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Gordon, Sean Neave.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: TOT Playing XI

Starting XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero (c), Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pepe Mate Sarr; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Brennan Johnson; Randall Kolo Muani.

Bench: Antonin Kinsky (gk), Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Micky van de Ven, Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simmons, Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 164

  • Newcastle wins: 65

  • Tottenham wins: 74

  • Draws: 34

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: KO | NEW 0-0 TOT

For the second time in five weeks, Newcastle and Tottenham meet under the lights at Tyneside, and Newcastle get tonight''s match unerderway. Which team will come out on top? Stay tuned!

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 9' NEW 0-0 TOT

It has been a really fast start from Newcastle, who have had more on the ball and hree shots already in the opening nine minutes, including a very good header from Murphy. Spurs, for most part, have been pegged back in their own half.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 17' NEW 0-0 TOT

The pressure from Barnes bears fruit as he wins the ball from the full-back in the Spurs half. He puts in a good cross towards the middle that is deflected into the path of Miley. The youngster keeps his shot on target, but it lacks any power and Vicario makes a comfortable stop.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 27' NEW 0-0 TOT

Good build-up play again from Newcastle. A very good pass from Miley found the run of Barnes, who plays it to Livramento. However, as has been the case all night, the final ball is disappointing, and Vicario will have a goal kick.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 35' NEW 0-0 TOT

What a strike from Joelinton!! The Brazilian almost got his fifth goal against Spurs, getting at the end of a through pass and getting off a wonderful strike from a very acute angle. It beat the stretched foot of Vicario but struck against the inside of the far post and ricocheted out.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: HT | NEW 0-0 TOT

It's half-time at St. James' Park, and neither side have been able to break the deadlock. Spurs, who had been chasing shadows for most of the match, were the better of two sides in the closing 10 minutes. Thomas Frank will be hoping to see more of that in the second half, so stay tuned!

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: NEW 0-0 TOT

FYI, Vicario was engaged in a heated discussion with the refere towards the end of the half, as well as Newcastle skipper Dan Burn, complaining that two missiles were thrown at him from the home supporters. The match officials have been made aware of the incident.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | NEW 0-0 TOT

The home side get the second half underway, having made on change at the break – Bruno Guimaraes in place of Tonali. Interestingly, we have never seen a goalless draw in this fixture, so which side will get the breakthrough tonight? Stay tuned!

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 48' NEW 0-0 TOT

A delightful start to the second half from Newcastle. Barnes made a terrific run down the right flank, getting around a challenge before pulling the trigger from close range, but Vicario was alert and closed the gap quickly to make a good save.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 55' NEW 0-0 TOT

The corner is played in the box. Danso did well to head it away, but fell into the path of Murphy, who first-time effort is just about cleared behind, with Hall and Barnes both looking to attack the ball. Desperate defending from Spurs at the moment.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 66' NEW 0-0 TOT

End-to-end stuff at St. James' Park. After a couple of corners for Spurs, Ramsdale frees Bruno Guiamares, and the Brazilian plays a world-class ball to set Murphy free in behind the defence. The Newcastle winger tried to cut inside, but he is stopped by the defence.

Meanwhile, a double change for the home side. Gordon and Elanga are on, and making way are Murphy and Barnes.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 71' NEW 1-0 TOT

Brilliant strike from Bruno Guimaraes, and Newcastle take the lead!! It was a terrific build-up from the home side, shifting the ball quickly. The ball from the left flank is flicked by Woltemade into the path of Bruno, who hits it sweetly to find the top corner. A world class finish from a world class player!

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 76' NEW 1-0 TOT

Woltemade cut inside and had a powerful shot, which Romero deflected into the path of Miley on the right. The youngster let go and caught it perfectly, but Vicario was up to the task to stop the ball.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 78' NEW 1-0 TOT

With time slipping away, Thomas Frank makes a triple change for Spurs. Tel, Richarlison, and Xavi Simmons comes on, and they replace Kono Muani, Bergvall, and Johnson.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 79' NEW 1-1 TOT

Spurs are back int he game, and Romero gets his name on the scoreshift! Tottenham kept shifting the ball from left to right, and Kudus played in a terrific cross from the right flank. Romero, who stayed back in the Newcastle box, put in a sensational diving header to finish past Ramsdale.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 84' NEW 1-1 TOT

Penalty to Newcastle!! A very controversial call from the referee, who penalises Bentancur after a lengthy VAR review on the pitch-side monitor. The Uruguayan tussled with Burn during a corner kick, with the Magpies defender going down, and the referee gave the penalty after looking at the replays. A very harsh call, to be fair.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 86' NEW 2-1 TOT

A bullet strike from Gordon, and he sends Vicario the wrong way to put Newcastle ahead in the dying stages of the match. Game on at St. James' Park!!

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: 90' NEW 2-1 TOT

The fourth official holds up his board to indicate a minimum of NINE additional minutes, getting a cheer from the Spurs supporters in the stadium. Plenty of time for the visitors to get something out of this match.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 90+5' NEW 2-2 TOT

It's Romero again, and Spurs are level again!! Tel floated in a ball into the box from the corner, and Ramsdale got a strong punch on it. It fell back into the crowd of bodies, with Romero trying an audacious bicycle kick. It isn't the cleanest of strikes, but it catches everyone but surprise and finds the bottom corner past a diving Ramsdale. A sheer moment of magic from the Argentine!!

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score: FT | NEW 2-2 TOT

What a game of football this was!! The best of the action was reserved for the final 20 minutes, with the pendulum of the match swinging wildly. It was a night to remember for Romero, whose brace will be one of the moments of the season for Spurs.

Published At:
