Football

Arsenal FC Vs Everton FC, EPL 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Arsenal FC are set to lock horns with Everton FC in their final match of the EPL season at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, timings and other details of the ARS Vs EVE match

Mikel Arteta for Arsenal. AP Photo
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, centre, gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. AP Photo/Dave Thompson
info_icon

Arsenal's aspirations of clinching their first Premier League title in two decades rest on overcoming Everton in their final home game of the season, coupled with Manchester City dropping points against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)

A draw would suffice for the Gunners, but even that appears a formidable challenge given the circumstances. On the other hand, Everton, having secured their Premier League status for another season, arrive at the Emirates with a mission to spoil Arsenal's title party.

Under Sean Dyche, the Toffees have showcased resilience, and extending their unbeaten run to six games would serve as a statement to any potential new owners that Dyche is the right man to lead the club forward. Their recent form, including four wins without conceding, underlines their defensive solidity and capacity to trouble the hosts.

Arsenal face this decisive fixture with no major injury concerns. Jurrien Timber remains on the mend and is unlikely to feature, while Bukayo Saka, despite a minor issue, is expected to play. The Gunners are likely to field their settled starting lineup, with Kai Havertz spearheading the attack, flanked by Leandro Trossard and Saka, and a midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.

Jordan Pickford and his defence will be ready to absorb pressure and launch counter-attacks, potentially making this a challenging match for Mikel Arteta's team. Arsenal will have to work hard to break down Everton's strong defence, with the title race hanging delicately in the balance.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. - null
Everton Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Hoping For 'Something Beautiful' As Gunners Target Title

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38:

When and where the Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match will be played?

The Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 19 May 2024 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

The Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream the Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

You can live stream the Arsenal Vs Everton, EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.

