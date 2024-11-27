Cricket

ZIM Vs PAK, 2nd ODI Data Debrief: Pakistan Thrash Zimbabwe Behind Ayub Ton, Level Series 1-1

The third ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on November 28, 2024 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Saim Ayub
Saim Ayub hit a rapid ton for Pakistan.
Saim Ayub made a 53-ball century and Abrar Ahmed took four wickets on debut as Pakistan trounced Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to level the teams' ODI series at 1-1 on Tuesday. (Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News)

Having lost a rain-hit opener by DLS method on Sunday, Pakistan raced to victory in the second match in Bulawayo, thanks in part to a brilliant display of spin bowling.

Debutant Abrar was the pick of the bunch among their attack, finishing with figures of 4-33, while Salman Agha went 3-26 as the hosts were skittled for 145 runs within 33 overs.

PAK vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Thrash Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets As Saim Ayub Smashes Ton

Dion Myers top-scored with just 33 for Zimbabwe before being trapped lbw by Salman, with six home batters in single figures as their innings unravelled.

Any hopes that Pakistan's Sunday struggles might reappear were swiftly eradicated when the tourists took up the bat, with Ayub (113) teaming up with Abdullah Shafique (32) for an unbeaten stand of 145.

Ayub smashed Sikandar Raza's delivery for four to get Pakistan over the line in barely more than 18 overs, making Thursday's final ODI a series decider.

The teams will then face off in three T20Is, with the opening match of that series, which is also being staged entirely in Bulawayo, set for Sunday.

Data Debrief: Ayub the best of the rest

Ayub's century was the fastest ODI hundred ever made by a Pakistan player excluding the legendary Shahid Afridi.

The latter's record stands at 102 off 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996, while he also hit a 45-ball ton against India in 2005.

