Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Green Shirts Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update!
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Weather Report
The weather at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stay pleasant and sunny with no chances of rain.
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Mahli Beardman, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Cooper Connolly
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Streaming Details
Though the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia will be telecast in India, is is likely that it'll streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel from 4:30pm IST.
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We are back with the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.