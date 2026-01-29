Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Green Shirts Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Salman Agha will lead Pakistan in the first T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 29, 2026. File

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 26, 2026. This series serves as good preparation platform for both the teams for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup which will take place in India and Sri Lanka. Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan will look to find the right batting combination for the marquee tournament as the inclusion of Babar Azam has prompted them to diverge a bit from their plans pre Asia Cup last year. Meanwhile, Australia will enter without the services of skipper Mitchell Marsh in the first T20I and Travis Head will lead the side in his absence. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

29 Jan 2026, 04:11:17 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs Australia: Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

29 Jan 2026, 04:09:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update! Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.

29 Jan 2026, 03:40:46 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Weather Report The weather at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stay pleasant and sunny with no chances of rain.

29 Jan 2026, 03:13:17 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Mahli Beardman, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Cooper Connolly Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah

29 Jan 2026, 02:47:03 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Streaming Details Though the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia will be telecast in India, is is likely that it'll streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel from 4:30pm IST.