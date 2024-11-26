Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI LIVE: ZIM Openers Depart As Abrar Ahmed Strikes Twice; ZIM At 29/2 In 4.4 Overs

Cricket

Uzma Fatima
26 November 2024
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI toss. X | Pakistan Cricket
After a suffering a disappointing 80-run defeat on DLS method at the hands of Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI, Mohammed Rizwan and his Pakistan side will look to fightback in the 2nd ODI and level the series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Babar Azam, who missed the opener, could come back in the 2nd match whereas the hosts might opt to retain the same winning XI. Can the Men In Green bounceback? Catch the live score and updates of the Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI cricket match, right here
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Again! OUTT!!!

Again! Abrar Ahmed strikes again! The PAK gives a fuller, slower ball from spinning away after pitching on the middle, and Gumbie plays for the wrong line. He misses and loses his balance, leaving the stumps shattered. Gumbie goes for 5 (14 balls). Zimbabwe have now lost both the openers.

ZIM: 23/2 (3.5)

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: OUTT!!!

And, Pakistan strike early! Marumani is run out for 4 (2 balls) after a mix-up with Gumbie off Abrar Ahmed's delivery. A quick throw from debutant Tahir to Rizwan and Zimbabwe lose their first wicket.

ZIM 23/2 (4)

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Thrill Begins! 

Under the sunny skies of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's openers Gumbie and Marumani are at the crease, with Gumbie on strike. Aamer Jamal is set to open the bowling attack for Pakistan.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Weather Report 

PAK VS ZIM 2nd ODI weather

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: What Did Captains Say!

Mohammad Rizwan: We actually wanted to bat first as well. Today the sun is out but there will be some moisture early on which we’d try to benefit. We will face that kind of pressure at times but we are professional cricketers. Even in the Australia series, we lost the first game and then bounced back from there. It is a new day, new beginning for us. Two debutants for us today too - Abrar Ahmed and Tayyub Tahir.

Craig Ervine: We’ll bat first, the conditions were a bit slower to begin it last time. It looks drier today and will be better to bat first. The intensity with which the guys played for really good, and hopefully in the middle period we’ll get more runs. Same team for us.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Update 

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Head To Head

Total Matches Played - 63

PAK Won - 54

ZIM Won - 6

No Result - 2

Tie - 1

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Where To Watch ZIM VS PAK Match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan second ODI match will be played on Tuesday, November 26, at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo from 1:00pm IST.

Unfortunately, there will be no official live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 for Indian cricket fans. However, fans in India can stream the ODI matches live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ahmed Daniyal, Tayyab Tahir

