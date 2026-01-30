Pakistan Vs Australia, 1st T20I: All-Round Saim Ayub Helps Men In Green Prevail In Opener

Pakistan beat Australia in a T20 international for the first time in eight years on Thursday (January 29, 2026). The comfortable 22-run win to open the three-match series pitted a full-strength Pakistan against an under-strength Australia just over a week out from the T20 World Cup. The spin quartet of Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz — all selected for the T20 World Cup — shared six wickets to restrict Australia to 146-8 in reply to Pakistan's 168-8. Ahmed led with 2-10 off four overs and Ayub's two wickets included Australia stand-in captain Travis Head for a 13-ball 23.

Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Xavier Bartlett
Australia's Xavier Bartlett, second left, and Adam Zampa, third right, and Pakistani players walk off the field on the end of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Xavier Bartlett
Australia's Xavier Bartlett plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Josh Philippe during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Mohammad Nawaz
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, center, celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green, right, during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green bats during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Adam Zampa
Australia's Adam Zampa, left, celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Xavier Bartlett
Australia's Xavier Bartlett, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, left, follows the ball after playing a shot as Australia's Josh Philippe watches during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket-Saim Ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
