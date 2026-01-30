Pakistan Vs Australia, 1st T20I: All-Round Saim Ayub Helps Men In Green Prevail In Opener
Pakistan beat Australia in a T20 international for the first time in eight years on Thursday (January 29, 2026). The comfortable 22-run win to open the three-match series pitted a full-strength Pakistan against an under-strength Australia just over a week out from the T20 World Cup. The spin quartet of Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz — all selected for the T20 World Cup — shared six wickets to restrict Australia to 146-8 in reply to Pakistan's 168-8. Ahmed led with 2-10 off four overs and Ayub's two wickets included Australia stand-in captain Travis Head for a 13-ball 23.
