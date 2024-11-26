Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Bulawayo's Queen Sports Club

Pakistan will look to level the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI in the three-match series on Tuesday, November 26 in Bulawayo, Queen Sports Club. The Men In Green lost the 1st ODI by 80-runs via DLS Method. Zimbabwe spinners ran through the PAK middle-order leaving them 80/6 before rain halted play. Mohammed Rizwan brought in two changes for the side that lost in the 1st ODI. Abrar Ahmed and Tayyub Tahir are making their debut.

Mohammad Rizwan
ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI: Ziumbabwe's Craig Ervine, right, is watched by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, during the toss | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Ziumbabwe's Craig Ervine, right, is watched by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, during the toss at the start of the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Aamer Jamal
ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal bowls | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Pakistan's Aamer Jamal bowls during during the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Tadiwanashe Marumani
ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani, back, reaches for the crease in front of Pakistan's wicket keeper | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani, back, reaches for the crease in front of Pakistan's wicket keeper during the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Tadiwanashe Marumani
ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani, left, leaves the field | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani, left, leaves the field during the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

