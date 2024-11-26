Ziumbabwe's Craig Ervine, right, is watched by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, during the toss at the start of the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Pakistan's Aamer Jamal bowls during during the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani, back, reaches for the crease in front of Pakistan's wicket keeper during the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani, left, leaves the field during the second ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.