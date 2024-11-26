Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Bulawayo's Queen Sports Club

Pakistan will look to level the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI in the three-match series on Tuesday, November 26 in Bulawayo, Queen Sports Club. The Men In Green lost the 1st ODI by 80-runs via DLS Method. Zimbabwe spinners ran through the PAK middle-order leaving them 80/6 before rain halted play. Mohammed Rizwan brought in two changes for the side that lost in the 1st ODI. Abrar Ahmed and Tayyub Tahir are making their debut.