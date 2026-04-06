Why Did R Ashwin Quit IPL In 2025? Spin Great Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing, Painful' Phase

Summary of this article
R Ashwin cites "mentally disturbing" phase with CSK as reason for not playing in IPL for longer
Off-spinner says he quit to save the franchise the dilemma of deciding whether to retain or release him
Ashwin was acquired for INR 9.75 crore by CSK
India spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he could have played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for longer, had it not been for a "mentally disturbing" and "painful" phase with the Chennai Super Kings.
The veteran off-spinner, who retired from international cricket in 2024 before hanging up his IPL boots in 2025, said on his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat' that he chose to quit to save the franchise the dilemma of deciding his fate.
"...I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, but I quit because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play while managing everything else," Ashwin said.
Before retiring from IPL, Ashwin had sought clarity from the Chennai-based franchise about his role, having been used in a limited manner during the 2025 edition. He took the field in only nine of CSK's 14 games in his homecoming season after starting his IPL journey with the same team.
The five-time champions, who were in the bottom heap last season, are continuing to struggle and have already logged three consecutive defeats under Ruturaj Gaikwad. "I don't want to go there, it's mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I discussed a little, then I said, I started in Chennai, I am finishing in my hometown, it's fine.
"I decided to retire as it saved them the trouble of having to decide whether to retain me or release me. They also saved INR 10 crore purse with me going," he said.
Ashwin was acquired for INR 9.75 crore by the franchise, which is still synonymous with its 44-year-old talisman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ashwin said they had the purse to build a stronger squad with younger players.
"They could have bought good players in the mini auction and built a strong squad So, I am disappointed. I had expectations, I had hope," Ashwin said.
(With PTI inputs)
When did R Ashwin retire from international cricket?
R Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024.
When did Ashwin retire from IPL?
R Ashwin retired from the Indian Premier League in August 2025.
Why did Ashwin retire from IPL?
R Ashwin retired from IPL after what he called a "disappointing season" with Chennai Super Kings in 2025, and a "mentally disturbing" and "painful" phase with the franchise.