West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the West Indies vs New Zealand, match 26 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

West Indies vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
In a clash between two perennial dark horses, co-hosts West Indies will take on the jolted New Zealand in match 26 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 13) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

While New Zealand suffered an 84-run loss to Afghanistan in their tournament opener, West Indies notched up a 134-run win over Uganda in their previous match.

After this encounter, New Zealand will meet Uganda in Tarouba on June 14, and West Indies face Afghanistan in Gros Islet on June 17.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off 19 times before in T20Is, and New Zealand have a sizeable advantage, having won 11 games as against West Indies' six. Two matches ended in no results. NZ have the lead over WI in the last five clashes too, with three wins as against the Windies' one (a 2020 encounter was rained out).

West Indies Vs New Zealand Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Probable XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Weather Report

Tarouba has had a considerable amount on the eve of the match, but the forecast on match day does not indicate downpour. The weather is expected to be pleasant, and temperatures are likely to hover in the late 20s (degree Celsius).

West Indies Vs New Zealand Pitch Report

This is the first match of the tournament proper at the Brian Lara Stadium, but the venue hosted a few warm-up games. It is not a high-scoring ground traditionally and the average first-innings total here has been 167. Expect another relatively low-scoring battle.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction

Though New Zealand enjoy the better head-to-head record in T20Is against West Indies, Google gives the co-hosts a 58% winning chance against NZ's 42%.

