New Zealand Vs West Indies 4th T20I: Nelson Weather Forecast, Saxton Oval Stadium Pitch Report

New Zealand and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the 4th of a 5-match T20I series on Monday, November 10. Check out the pitch report from Saxton Oval and the weather report in Nelson

Outlook Sports Desk
New Zealand Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd T20I: Kyle Jamieson, left, is congratulated by teammate Jimmy Neesham after taking the wicket of Alick Athanaze during the first T20I. Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
  • New Zealand and West Indies meet for the 4th T20I

  • Good chances of rain at Saxton Oval, Nelson

  • West Indies aim to equal the series before the decider

New Zealand and West Indies will lock horns in the 4th of the 5-match T20I series at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The match will take place on Monday, November 9 with the Kiwis aiming to claim an unassailable lead tomorrow.

Earlier in the series, the Blackcaps, led by Mitchell Santner claimed back-to-back victories in the 2nd and 3rd match after losing the first T20I narrowly by 7 runs at the Eden Park stadium in Auckland.

In the 2nd T20I, New Zealand turned the tide and claimed a 3-run victory with the West Indies failing to chase a target of 208 runs.

And during their previous meeting (4th T20I) at the Saxton Oval, the Kiwis had posted 177 largely through the efforts of Devon Conway (56 off 34), Daryl Mitchell (41 off 24), Tim Robinson (23 off 21) and Rachin Ravindra (26 off 15).

West Indies were bowled out for just 168 (19.5) with Ish Sodhi producing a man of the match award winning spell of 3/43 (4) and Jacob Duffy, too, getting 3/36 (4).

It is do or die for the West Indies and victory for New Zealand on the other side of the 40 overs to be played at the Saxton Oval, where the visitors lost by 9 runs previously.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Nelson Weather Forecast

It will be a cool nice day for cricket but rain could play spoilsport as there are good chances of outbreaks of rain in the afternoon according to AccuWeather.

Wind gusts will be at 50 km/h with 85% probability of precipitation with a cloud cover of 91% and minimum of 3 hours of rain.

The weather gods have not been considerate of late, and a lot of matches in the recent past were either shortened or called-off. Both the teams will be hoping for at least a game tomorrow.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Saxton Oval Pitch Report

It will be the third Men's T20I match between NZ Vs WI to take place at the Saxton Oval tomorrow and it could prove to be another high-scoring game. Much like most of the wickets in New Zealand, there will be swing on offer with the new ball.

Teams that have batted first won all the games in the previous two matches.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Squads

West Indies Squad: Amir Jangoo, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Ackeem Auguste, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes

Published At:
