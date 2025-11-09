New Zealand Vs West Indies 4th T20I: Nelson Weather Forecast, Saxton Oval Stadium Pitch Report

New Zealand Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd T20I: Kyle Jamieson, left, is congratulated by teammate Jimmy Neesham after taking the wicket of Alick Athanaze during the first T20I. Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

New Zealand Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd T20I: Kyle Jamieson, left, is congratulated by teammate Jimmy Neesham after taking the wicket of Alick Athanaze during the first T20I. Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP