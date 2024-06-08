Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealand's Mark Chapman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson leaves the field, caught by Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib (14) during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand's Finn Allen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult, center, celebrates with wicket keeper Devon Conway taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, left, during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson jumps over Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran as he safely makes his ground during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats against New Zealand during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Players of Afghanistan line up prior to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.