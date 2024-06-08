Cricket

T20 World Cup: All-Round Afghanistan Crush New Zealand By 84 Runs In Guyana - In Pics

Brilliant bowling performances from Fazalhaq Farooqi (4-17) and Rashid Khan (4-17), coupled by a fabulous knock from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80 runs off 56 balls) propelled Afghanistan to their first-ever T20I win against New Zealand, in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Saturday (June 8). Ibrahim Zadran joined forces with Gurbaz to forge the Afghan total of 159 runs, and Farooqi-Rashid then ran rampant through the Kiwi batting order to dismiss them for a lowly 75 runs. The BlackCaps looked rusty from the get go and dropped a number of catches, in addition to batting without much application against Rashid and Co.