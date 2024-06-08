Cricket

T20 World Cup: All-Round Afghanistan Crush New Zealand By 84 Runs In Guyana - In Pics

Brilliant bowling performances from Fazalhaq Farooqi (4-17) and Rashid Khan (4-17), coupled by a fabulous knock from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80 runs off 56 balls) propelled Afghanistan to their first-ever T20I win against New Zealand, in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Saturday (June 8). Ibrahim Zadran joined forces with Gurbaz to forge the Afghan total of 159 runs, and Farooqi-Rashid then ran rampant through the Kiwi batting order to dismiss them for a lowly 75 runs. The BlackCaps looked rusty from the get go and dropped a number of catches, in addition to batting without much application against Rashid and Co.

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealand's Mark Chapman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

1/9
Kane Williamson leaves the field
Kane Williamson leaves the field | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson leaves the field, caught by Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib (14) during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

2/9
Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates Daryl Mitchells wicket
Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates Daryl Mitchell's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

3/9
Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan
Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

4/9
Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates Finn Allens wicket
Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates Finn Allen's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand's Finn Allen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

5/9
Trent Boult celebrates Rahmanullah Gurbazs wicket
Trent Boult celebrates Rahmanullah Gurbaz's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult, center, celebrates with wicket keeper Devon Conway taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, left, during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

6/9
Lockie Ferguson jumps over Ibrahim Zadran
Lockie Ferguson jumps over Ibrahim Zadran | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson jumps over Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran as he safely makes his ground during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

7/9
Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by Matt Henry
Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by Matt Henry | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

8/9
Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats against New Zealand
Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats against New Zealand during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

9/9
Afghanistan players
Afghanistan players | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Players of Afghanistan line up prior to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 16 Get Life Term For Killing Man On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft
  2. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  3. Maharashtra Govt Alleges Injustice To State Students In NEET Exam Results; Seeks Its Cancellation
  4. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  5. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
Entertainment News
  1. 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
  2. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  3. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
Sports News
  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Finals Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch Battle For Title
  2. Sher-e-Punjab Trophy Set To Take Place From June 10-27
  3. Canadian GP: Red Bull F1 Drivers Ride Soapboxes - In Pics
  4. India Vs Pakistan Preview, T20 World Cup: All Eyes On New York Pitch For Blockbuster Clash
  5. Paris Games 2024: Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower - In Pics
World News
  1. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  2. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  3. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  4. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  5. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Meeting Underway In Delhi's Ashok Hotel; Congress Announces 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' In UP From June 11