Cricket

United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the United States Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match Live Streaming

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
info_icon

The United States will seek to secure their spot in the Super 8s when they take on the virtualy eliminated Ireland in the 30th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 14, Friday at the Central Broward Regional Park, Florida.  (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The United States cricket team, making their debut in the ICC event, performed like a seasoned champions. Not only did they win their opener against Canada by 7 wickets but also extended the victorius run to the second match against the 2009 World Cup winner Pakistan securing a 5-run victory in Super Over. However, in the previous match the Rohit Sharma-led India handed the hosts a 7 wicket loss.

Meanwhile, Ireland reside in the bottom of the group A table with 0 points and -1.712 NNR from the two matches played so far. Even if the team led by Rechie Berrington wins their remianing games against USA and Pakistan their fate will depend upon other team's scores.

Here's all you need to know about the United States Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match Live Streaming:

When is United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played on June 14, Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park, Florida at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch United States Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. After a successful over by Kar

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

United States Vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup Squads

United States: 

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. 

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Ireland:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM; 12 Of 49 Kuwait Fire Victims From Kerala
  3. India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
  4. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  5. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  2. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  3. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  4. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
Sports News
  1. Celtics 106-99 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Boston Hold Off Dallas For 3-0 Lead
  2. Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026: Non-Tournament Cities In Contention For Training Camps
World News
  1. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  2. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  3. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  4. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka