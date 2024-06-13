United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch

The United States will seek to secure their spot in the Super 8s when they take on the virtualy eliminated Ireland in the 30th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 14, Friday at the Central Broward Regional Park, Florida. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The United States cricket team, making their debut in the ICC event, performed like a seasoned champions. Not only did they win their opener against Canada by 7 wickets but also extended the victorius run to the second match against the 2009 World Cup winner Pakistan securing a 5-run victory in Super Over. However, in the previous match the Rohit Sharma-led India handed the hosts a 7 wicket loss.
Meanwhile, Ireland reside in the bottom of the group A table with 0 points and -1.712 NNR from the two matches played so far. Even if the team led by Rechie Berrington wins their remianing games against USA and Pakistan their fate will depend upon other team's scores.
When is United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played on June 14, Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park, Florida at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch United States Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
United States Vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup Squads
United States:
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
Ireland:
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.