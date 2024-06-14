The United States of America, the co-hosts, face off against Ireland in match 30 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida today (June 14). Currently, the USA's confidence is slightly bruised following a defeat to India in their last outing. A win today and the USA will join India in Super 8. In contrast, Ireland are struggling as they approach their third match of the event. The Irish team, led by Paul Stirling, lost their first game to India by eight wickets and suffered another defeat to Canada, leaving them at the bottom of their group's table. Follow live scores and ball-by-ball commentary. (Full Coverage|Live Streaming|Cricket News)
Florida Weather
Florida is currently experiencing a tropical disturbance, resulting in intense rainfall with no signs of abating for the rest of the week. A flash-flood emergency in the region poses a significant risk of washing out the scheduled matches. The fate of the game between the USA and Ireland hangs in the balance, depending on whether the weather permits play or the rain disrupts the match altogether.
Anxious Pakistan
Pakistan, who lost to the USA in their opener, will hope for a full match today. A washout or a tie, which will give the USA one point, will end Babar Azam & Co's Super 8 hopes. As things stand, India lead Group A with six points (three wins in three). The USA are second with four (two wins and one defeat), followed by Pakistan (one win, two defeats), Canada (one win, two defeats) and Ireland (two defeats in two).
USA and IRE Squads
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.