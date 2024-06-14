Will it rain in Florida today during the USA vs Ireland T20 World Cup match? Despite Pakistan not playing, the fans of the Babar Azam-led side are frantically searching this query on the Internet ahead of the match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Pakistan fans are sweating over the weather of Florida ahead of the crucial Group A match. Florida is seeing massive rains over the last few days with some parts of the state also getting flooded. The rain has been so heavy that the authorities have also issued flash flood warning for some parts.
If the USA vs Ireland match is washed out due to adverse weather conditions in Florida, Pakistan's hopes of advancing to the Super 8s will end and the co-hosts will join India as the second team from Group A to qualify for the next round.
However, Lauderhill, the place where the match takes place, did not receive major rainfall a day before the Ireland vs USA match.
But will it rain today during the IRE vs USA T20 World Cup match? Check out the weather prediction of Lauderhill in Florida during the all important game.
Lauderhill, Florida Weather Forecast
The USA vs Ireland match begins 10:30 AM local time. As of now, three hours before the match, it is raining in parts of Lauderhill but as per weather forecast the rain will soon subside.
It is expected to be cloudy in Lauderhill around the match time with 50% chances of rain. Unfortunately for Pakistan fans, around 11 AM local time, thunderstorms are predicted.
USA Qualification Scenario
USA have so far played three games and won two of them including a massive upset against Pakistan. A win their last Group A game against Ireland will take them to the Super 8s and Pakistan will be knocked out. Even a washout against Ireland will assure them of a Super 8 place.
Pakistan Qualification Scenario
Pakistan need to win their last Group A match against Ireland and hope that USA lose today. If both of these happen then the equation will come to net run rate. The team with a better net run rate will qualify if both teams tie at four points. Pakistan have a small lead in terms of net run rate over the co-hosts as of now.